HP has introduced more than 20 new products and software solutions in India across laptops, tablets, workstations, printers, and collaboration tools. The announcement marks HP's entry into two new categories with the HP OmniPad 12 tablet and the HP EliteBoard G1a, a keyboard-style AI PC. HP also expanded its AI PC portfolio with new EliteBook, ProBook, and OmniBook models, and announced new AI-powered features for printing, IT management, and workplace collaboration.

HP EliteBook X G2, EliteBook 8 G2, ProBook 4 G2 Price in India, Availability

The HP EliteBook X G2 series starts at Rs. 2,50,000 and will be offered in Atmospheric Blue, Eclipse Grey, and Glacier Silver colour options. The HP EliteBook 8 G2 series is priced from Rs. 2,30,000, while the HP ProBook 4 G2 series starts at Rs. 1,35,000. All three laptop lineups are available through the HP Online Store and HP Connect.

HP EliteBook X G2 Series Features, Specifications

The HP EliteBook X G2 series is built around a 14-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen with a 1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution. The panel offers an anti-glare coating, up to 800 nits of brightness, 100 percent sRGB colour coverage, HP Eye Ease, and an integrated HP Sure View privacy screen.

The HP EliteBook X G2i is powered by the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor and Intel Arc B390 graphics. The HP EliteBook X G2q uses the Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E-90-100 chip with Qualcomm Adreno graphics, while the HP EliteBook X G2a is equipped with the AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 450 processor and Radeon 860M graphics.

All three models ship with 32GB of onboard LPDDR5x RAM and a 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The Intel and AMD variants run Windows 11 Pro, while the Snapdragon model comes with Windows 11 Home, with HP recommending Windows 11 Pro for business users. The Qualcomm model includes a Hexagon NPU rated at up to 85 TOPS, while the AMD version offers up to 50 TOPS through AMD Ryzen AI. HP has not listed a separate NPU rating for the Intel configuration.

Audio on the HP EliteBook X G2 series is handled by Poly Studio speakers and AI-enhanced microphones. The Intel and AMD variants feature quad stereo speakers, while the Qualcomm model uses dual stereo speakers. All three laptops include a backlit spill-resistant HP Premium Keyboard and support multitouch gestures through a large clickpad or haptic trackpad, depending on the configuration.

Connectivity options on the HP EliteBook X G2 series include HDMI 2.1, a USB Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack, a nano security lock slot, and USB Type-C ports with support for Power Delivery and DisplayPort. The Intel and AMD models offer two Thunderbolt 4 ports and an additional USB Type-C port, while the Qualcomm model includes two USB Type-C ports. The AMD model supports Wi-Fi 7 through a MediaTek wireless card and Bluetooth 6.0. The Qualcomm version uses Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The wireless specifications for the Intel configuration have not yet been listed.

The Qualcomm and AMD variants pack a 56Wh three-cell battery and ship with a 100W USB Type-C GaN charger. HP has not specified the battery capacity for the Intel model. Security and sensor features on the HP EliteBook X G2 series include HP Sure Platform, ambient light sensing, a gyroscope, a thermal sensor, and an inertial measurement unit. Select models also include HP Tamper Lock and intruder detection.

The HP EliteBook X G2i measures 312.7 x 219.9mm and weighs as little as 999g. The HP EliteBook X G2q measures 312.7 x 217mm and starts at 1.1kg, while the HP EliteBook X G2a has the same 312.7 x 217mm footprint and weighs from 1.11kg. Thickness ranges from 7.7mm to 14.4mm, depending on the model and the point of measurement.

HP EliteBook 8 G2 Series Features, Specifications

The HP EliteBook 8 G2a and HP EliteBook 8 G2i feature 14-inch WUXGA IPS displays with a 1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Depending on the configuration, the panels offer up to 800 nits of brightness, anti-glare coating, touch support, HP Eye Ease, and optional HP Sure View 5 integrated privacy screens. Select variants also include Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, while some configurations offer 100 percent sRGB colour coverage.

The HP EliteBook 8 G2a is powered by AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors, including the Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350, Ryzen AI 5 PRO 340, Ryzen AI 7 PRO 450, and Ryzen AI 5 PRO 430. These chips are paired with integrated Radeon 840M or Radeon 860M graphics and include a Ryzen AI neural processing unit capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

The HP EliteBook 8 G2i uses Intel Core Ultra processors, including the Core Ultra 7 265H, Core Ultra 7 255H, Core Ultra 5 235H, and Core Ultra 5 225H. Graphics are handled by integrated Intel Arc graphics. Select configurations include Intel AI Boost with up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance and qualify as Copilot+ PCs.

Both models ship with Windows 11 Pro by default, although some configurations are available with Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Home Single Language, or FreeDOS. They support up to 64GB of memory across two SODIMM slots. The AMD model uses DDR5 memory at up to 5,600MT/s, while the Intel model supports DDR5 memory at up to 8,533MT/s. Storage options on both laptops range from 256GB to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSDs.

HP equips both laptops with Poly Studio-tuned stereo speakers and dual microphones with AI-based noise reduction for clearer calls and meetings. Each model also features a 5-megapixel IR webcam that uses image signal processing and AI-based presence detection.

For connectivity, HP includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 or Bluetooth 6.0, depending on the wireless module, and optional NFC on select configurations. The port selection consists of two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-C port with 10Gbps transfer speeds, one USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack, and a nano security lock slot.

HP fits the EliteBook 8 G2a and EliteBook 8 G2i with a spill-resistant backlit HP Premium Keyboard, a large multitouch clickpad, and an optional fingerprint reader. The laptops also include HP Wolf Security tools such as HP Sure Click, HP Sure Sense, HP Sure Run, HP Sure Recover, HP Tamper Lock, HP BIOSphere, and HP Secure Erase.

The HP EliteBook 8 G2a comes with either a 56Wh or 68Wh battery, while the HP EliteBook 8 G2i uses a 62Wh battery. Both models support fast charging and can charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Depending on the configuration, it comes with a 65W, 100W, or 125W USB Type-C GaN charger.

The HP EliteBook 8 G2a measures 315.6 x 222 x 17.5mm and weighs from 1.44kg. The HP EliteBook 8 G2i measures 315.6 x 222.2 x 17.5mm and starts at 1.39kg.

HP ProBook 4 G2 Series Features, Specifications

The HP ProBook 4 G2i and HP ProBook 4 G2a are equipped with 14-inch IPS displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Base configurations offer a WUXGA resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels, up to 400 nits of brightness, anti-glare coating, HP Eye Ease, and full sRGB colour coverage. Depending on the model, buyers can also opt for touch-enabled panels or higher-end 2.5K displays with a 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage.

HP offers the ProBook 4 G2i with Intel Core Ultra processors, including the Core Ultra 7 255H, Core Ultra 7 235U, Core Ultra 5 235U, and Core Ultra 5 225U. These chips use integrated Intel graphics, and supported configurations include Intel AI Boost with up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance. The ProBook 4 G2a is available with AMD Ryzen AI processors such as the Ryzen AI 7 350, Ryzen AI 5 340, Ryzen AI 7 450, Ryzen AI 5 430, and Ryzen AI 5 330. These variants pair with Radeon 840M or Radeon 860M integrated graphics and offer up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance through AMD Ryzen AI.

Both models run Windows 11 Pro out of the box, with select variants also offered with Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Home Single Language, or FreeDOS. HP includes two SODIMM slots that support up to 64GB of DDR5 memory at speeds of up to 5,600MT/s. Storage options range from 256GB to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSDs.

For video calls and meetings, HP equips the ProBook 4 G2 series with Poly Studio-tuned stereo speakers, dual microphones with AI-based noise reduction, and either a Full HD webcam or an optional 5-megapixel IR camera with image signal processing and AI-based presence detection.

HP also includes a spill-resistant keyboard, a large multitouch clickpad, and an optional fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 or Bluetooth 6.0, optional NFC, and optional 4G LTE or 5G support on select configurations. The laptops provide two USB Type-C ports with 10Gbps transfer speeds, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a nano security lock slot.

Both variants use a 56Wh three-cell lithium-ion polymer battery and support fast charging up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Depending on the configuration, HP bundles either a 65W or 100W USB Type-C GaN charger. The HP ProBook 4 G2i measures 318.6 x 224.3 x 17.5mm and weighs from 1.39kg, while the HP ProBook 4 G2a has the same dimensions and starts at 1.41kg.