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Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Announced for PC and Consoles, Will Launch This Summer

Aliens: Fireteam Elite will support up to four-player cross-platfrom co-op.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 May 2026 14:33 IST
Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Announced for PC and Consoles, Will Launch This Summer

Photo Credit: Daybreak Game Company/ Cold Iron Studios

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 follows a squad of Colonial Marines

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Highlights
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
  • The PvE shooter will support up to four-player co-op
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite launched in 2021
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Aliens: Fireteam Elite, the co-op shooter from Cold Iron Studios, is getting a sequel. The developer announced Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X with a trailer on Friday. The game will feature up to four-player co-op, dropping Colonial Marines into Alien-infested colonies. Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 does not have a release date yet, but it's confirmed for summer 2026.

Developer Cold Iron Studios and publisher Daybreak Game Company revealed the co-op shooter with an announcement trailer on Friday. The trailer showcases action-packed co-op gameplay, featuring Colonial Marines taking on hordes of Xenomorpths from the Alien film franchise.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 expands the three-player co-op PvE experience of its predecessor to up to four players and promises deeper squad mechanics, smarter enemies, and a fully customizable Specialist class.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Features

AFE2 will feature five unique classes in addition to the end-game custom Specialist class. Co-op play will be supported across platforms with cross-platform voice chat. Classes have also been improved to support distinct playstyles and tactical abilities, Cold Iron Studios said.

Alien encounters are more dangerous in the sequel, too. According to the developer, the game will have smarter, more aggressive enemies that adapt to player tactics. Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 will feature new and returning threats, including the Alien Queen seen in the announcement trailer.

Cold Iron Studios is also promising deeper weapon customisation across fire modes, augments, and weapon traits. The Horde mode, too, has been updated with more challenges and new rewards.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, a third-persons PvE co-op shooter, was released in 2021. The game is set years after the original Alien film trilogy and puts players into the shoes of a Colonial Marine tasked with taking on Alien threats.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 will release on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. It can be wishlisted across all storefronts.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2

upcoming
Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Co-op
Series Alien
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Further reading: Aliens Fireteam Elite 2, Cold Iron Studios, Daybreak Game Company, Aliens Fireteam Elite
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Announced for PC and Consoles, Will Launch This Summer
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