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Forza Horizon 6 Reportedly Leaks on Steam Days Ahead of Launch

Forza Horizon 6 is set to launch on PC and Xbox Series S/X on May 19.

Updated: 11 May 2026 11:19 IST
Forza Horizon 6 Reportedly Leaks on Steam Days Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Playground Games

Forza Horizon 6 is set in Japan

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Highlights
  • Forza Horizon 6 early access begins May 15
  • The racing title's game files reportedly leaked via pre-download data
  • Forza Horizon 6 will be available on Game Pass at launch
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Forza Horizon 6 seems to have leaked days ahead of its release. Reports point to the racing title's PC game files accidentally becoming accessible via Steam. Some users claim that a playable build of the game is already available on piracy forums after leaked files surfaced online.

Forza Horizon 6 Leaks

The leak seems to have originated from PC games storefront Steam. Some users reported the leak on Reddit over the weekend before a playable build of Forza Horizon 6 was reportedly made available on piracy forums.

As per claims made online, the leak occurred when developer Playground Games pushed unencrypted pre-download data for the game on Steam. The leaked game files, which reportedly amounted to a 155GB build of the game, were soon spotted on SteamDB.

Several users have since posted screenshots and clips claimed to be from the leaked PC version of the game.

Playground Games and Microsoft have not commented on the leak yet.

Forza Horizon 6 is set to launch on PC and Xbox Series S/X on May 19, but users who have pre-ordered the Premium edition of the game will get early access starting later this week on May 15. On PC, the game will be available on Steam and the Xbox app on Windows. It will also be available day one on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. The racing title will launch on PS5 later this year.

Forza Horizon 6 is set in Japan and features the largest open world map in series history, including diverse biomes, distinct districts, and seasonal changes. The map will also include the city of Tokyo, along with a host of popular landmarks in Japan.

The game also brings new features like Car Meets and an Estate that players can expand and customise over the course of the game. Forza Horizon 6 is available to pre-order in Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Editions.

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Further reading: Forza Horizon 6, Playground Games, Steam, PC, Microsoft
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