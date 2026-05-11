HP has launched its HP OmniPad 12 in India. The new device, designed for first-time PC users, students and professionals, features a detachable keyboard that allows users to switch between tablet and laptop modes based on their requirements. The HP OmniPad 12 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It runs on Google's Android operating system and features a 12-inch touch display. The company claims that the HP OmniPad 12 can provide up to 18 hours of battery life in a single charge. The launch of the HP OmniPad 12 marks the brand's entry into the new tablet category.

HP OmniPad 12 Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the HP OmniPad 12 in India starts at Rs. 48,999. It will go on sale in the country from June across HP's online store, Amazon, Reliance and HP World stores. It is offered in a single Denim Blue colourway.

HP OmniPad 12 Specifications

HP OmniPad 12 runs on the Android operating system, but the brand has not specified the version. It features a 12-inch 2K (1,200x2,000 pixels) multi-touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver up to 400 nits of brightness.

Under the hood, the tablet has a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6475Q processor featuring six cores with up to 2.40GHz frequency. The chipset is coupled with Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS internal storage. The onboard storage can be expanded by a microSD card reader.

On the rear, the HP OmniPad 12 boasts a 13-megapixel camera. It sports a 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The tablet comes with a full-size detachable mica silver soft cover keyboard that connects via POGO pins. It also includes an HP Imagepad for navigation.

For connectivity, the HP OmniPad 12 includes Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, USB 2.0 Type-C port and a 3.5mm jack. It has quad speakers, dual microphones, and DTS:X Ultra support.

The HP OmniPad 12 features a 2-cell 31Wh lithium-ion polymer battery that can be charged using the included 33W power adapter. HP claims the tablet can deliver up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. The tablet measures 283x178.1x7.3mm, while the keyboard setup measures 286.8x184.2x18.45mm. The tablet weighs 600 grams, while the detachable keyboard weighs 650 grams.

