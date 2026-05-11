Apple has started reportedly testing a new feature for its native browser, Safari, which could start rolling out with the Cupertino-based tech giant's next OS updates for iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers. Dubbed Automatic Grouping for Tabs, the rumoured functionality will build on the existing Tab Groups feature in the Tim Cook-led company's native browser on Mac devices. It is said to work similarly to the tab organisation tools available on Google Chrome. Apple is expected to unveil the features and design of its next-generation OS, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and visionOS 27 in June, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2027).

Apple Could Rely on AI for iOS 27's Tab Grouping Feature

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes in the latest edition of his weekly newsletter ‘Power On', that Apple has started testing a new automatic grouping of tabs in the Safari browser, which is expected to be rolled out with the iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 updates. The upcoming functionality is said to be similar to the functionality offered by Google's Chrome browser.

Moreover, it builds on the Tab Groups capability in Safari, which lets users organise and “split up” tabs for official and personal work easily. However, with the new update, Gurman says that users will no longer have to manage groups manually, as the browser will be capable of recognising and organising the tabs into relevant groups on its own.

The journalist also revealed that the centre-top button on Safari, which is used for navigating between tab groups, will get the new tool, dubbed Organise Tabs. Users will reportedly be able to toggle between automatic and manual tab groups. When a user opts for automatic groups for tabs, the browser is said to display that the “tabs will group into topics you browse”. According to the report, the feature has previously been spotted in leaked code, and Apple could be using an AI tool to make this possible.

On top of this, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also planning to upgrade visionOS 27 with new features for the Vision Pro, Apple's first AR/VR headset, Gurman writes. The new OS update will reportedly focus on performance, bug fixes, and bringing the OS on par with the iOS 27 update. He added that visionOS 27 will ship with new AI editing tools, Siri features, and “other enhancements that will be part of iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27”.