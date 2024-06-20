Technology News

Infinix ZeroBook Ultra AI PC Set to Launch in India on June 27: Expected Specifications

The AI PC will be powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor based on Intel Meteor Lake CPU, along with Intel AI Boost.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 June 2024 10:38 IST
Infinix ZeroBook Ultra AI PC Set to Launch in India on June 27: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix ZeroBook Ultra will be the company's first AI-powered laptop in India

Highlights
  • Infinix says it will launch its ZeroBook Ultra laptop in India on June 27
  • It is an AI PC powered by Intel Core Ultra Processor with 32GB RAM
  • The laptop will have an OverBoost Switch providing a boosted performance
Infinix ZeroBook Ultra will launch in India next week, the company confirmed on Wednesday. It will be Infinix's second product launch this month and will closely follow the introduction of the Note 40 smartphone, which is scheduled to take place on June 21. Teasing an “era of AI PCs”, Infinix says its upcoming laptop will boast generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and Intel AI Boost technology, helping it cater to the rising demands of AI PCs in the country.

Infinix ZeroBook Ultra specifications (expected)

The Infinix ZeroBook Ultra AI PC is expected to feature a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. It will sport a quad-speaker setup with support for DTS sound processing technology for clearer audio. The ZeroBook Ultra is said to have a full-HD AI webcam with a dual mic array.infinix zerobook ultra 2 Infinix ZeroBook Ultra

Powering the laptop will be an Intel Core Ultra processor based on Intel Meteor Lake – a 64-bit CPU with an x86 CPU architecture. It will be paired with an in-built neural processing unit (NPU) called Intel AI Boost for accelerated performance. As per the company, this NPU is capable of handling larger datasets while maintaining fast processing speeds.

The AI PC will also feature an Intel ARC integrated GPU with Ray Tracing and XE SS Frame Acceleration that is said to carry out generative AI tasks up to 70 percent faster. It is expected to have 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. Infinix says the ZeroBook Ultra will also feature an OverBoost Switch that will boost the laptop's performance for a brief period to handle extremely demanding tasks.

Backing the Infinix ZeroBook Ultra is expected to be a 70Wh battery with support for 100W fast charging. While no details about its pricing have been revealed, the laptop is expected to be available on Flipkart.

Infinix Zero Book Ultra Laptop

Infinix Zero Book Ultra Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i9
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.80 kg
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Infinix ZeroBook Ultra AI PC Set to Launch in India on June 27: Expected Specifications
