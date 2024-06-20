Infinix ZeroBook Ultra will launch in India next week, the company confirmed on Wednesday. It will be Infinix's second product launch this month and will closely follow the introduction of the Note 40 smartphone, which is scheduled to take place on June 21. Teasing an “era of AI PCs”, Infinix says its upcoming laptop will boast generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and Intel AI Boost technology, helping it cater to the rising demands of AI PCs in the country.

Infinix ZeroBook Ultra specifications (expected)

The Infinix ZeroBook Ultra AI PC is expected to feature a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. It will sport a quad-speaker setup with support for DTS sound processing technology for clearer audio. The ZeroBook Ultra is said to have a full-HD AI webcam with a dual mic array.

Powering the laptop will be an Intel Core Ultra processor based on Intel Meteor Lake – a 64-bit CPU with an x86 CPU architecture. It will be paired with an in-built neural processing unit (NPU) called Intel AI Boost for accelerated performance. As per the company, this NPU is capable of handling larger datasets while maintaining fast processing speeds.

The AI PC will also feature an Intel ARC integrated GPU with Ray Tracing and XE SS Frame Acceleration that is said to carry out generative AI tasks up to 70 percent faster. It is expected to have 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. Infinix says the ZeroBook Ultra will also feature an OverBoost Switch that will boost the laptop's performance for a brief period to handle extremely demanding tasks.

Backing the Infinix ZeroBook Ultra is expected to be a 70Wh battery with support for 100W fast charging. While no details about its pricing have been revealed, the laptop is expected to be available on Flipkart.

