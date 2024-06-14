Infinix Note 40 5G launch in India will take place next week, according to the company. The smartphone will join the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G lineup which was introduced in the country in April this year. The company has announced the Infinix Note 40 5G India launch date, while revealing some key details of the handset, including its design and colour options. Notably, the phone was launched in the Philippines last month and a similar version is expected to debut in India.

Infinix Note 40 5G India launch date, design, colour options

On Friday the company said in a press release that the Infinix Note 40 5G will launch in India on June 21. The handset will feature a triple rear camera unit placed within a slightly raised rectangular module. The display is seen with very slim bezels and a centre aligned hole punch cutout to house the front facing camera sensor.

The USB Type-C charging port and speaker grilles appear on the bottom edge of the handset, while the right edge holds the volume rocker and the power button. The smartphone is also confirmed to launch in the country in Obsidian Black and Titan Gold colour options.

Infinix Note 40 5G India variant features

The Indian variant of the Infinix Note 40 5G will sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is also confirmed to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging as well as 15W wireless MagCharge support.

The Infinix Note 40 5G will also come with a sound system developed in partnership with JBL, similar to the ones seen in the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G. This system is claimed to offer immersive audio, 360-degree symmetrical sound and a boosted bass.

Infinix Note 40 5G specifications (Expected)

While the specifications of the Indian variant of the Infinix Note 40 5G are yet to be announced, the model launched in the Philippines is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based XOS 14 and an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the Infinix Note 40 5G carries a triple rear camera unit which includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor alongside two 2-megapixel sensors. The front camera of the handset is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.