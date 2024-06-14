Technology News
Infinix Note 40 5G India Launch Date Set for June 21; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Infinix Note 40 5G Indian variant is confirmed to arrive with 15W wireless MagCharge support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 June 2024 14:08 IST
Infinix Note 40 5G India Launch Date Set for June 21; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 40 5G teased in a Titan Gold colour option in India

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 40 5G will sport a 7.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen
  • The handset will be offered in Obsidian Black and Titan Gold colourways
  • The Infinix Note 40 5G will support 33W wired fast charging
Infinix Note 40 5G launch in India will take place next week, according to the company. The smartphone will join the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G lineup which was introduced in the country in April this year. The company has announced the Infinix Note 40 5G India launch date, while revealing some key details of the handset, including its design and colour options. Notably, the phone was launched in the Philippines last month and a similar version is expected to debut in India.

Infinix Note 40 5G India launch date, design, colour options

On Friday the company said in a press release that the Infinix Note 40 5G will launch in India on June 21. The handset will feature a triple rear camera unit placed within a slightly raised rectangular module. The display is seen with very slim bezels and a centre aligned hole punch cutout to house the front facing camera sensor.

The USB Type-C charging port and speaker grilles appear on the bottom edge of the handset, while the right edge holds the volume rocker and the power button. The smartphone is also confirmed to launch in the country in Obsidian Black and Titan Gold colour options.

Infinix Note 40 5G India variant features

The Indian variant of the Infinix Note 40 5G will sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is also confirmed to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging as well as 15W wireless MagCharge support. 

The Infinix Note 40 5G will also come with a sound system developed in partnership with JBL, similar to the ones seen in the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G. This system is claimed to offer immersive audio, 360-degree symmetrical sound and a boosted bass.

Infinix Note 40 5G specifications (Expected)

While the specifications of the Indian variant of the Infinix Note 40 5G are yet to be announced, the model launched in the Philippines is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based XOS 14 and an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the Infinix Note 40 5G carries a triple rear camera unit which includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor alongside two 2-megapixel sensors. The front camera of the handset is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Infinix Note 40 5G

upcoming
Infinix Note 40 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2436 pixels
Infinix Note 40 5G, Infinix Note 40 5G India launch, Infinix Note 40 5G design, Infinix Note 40 5G specifications, Infinix Note 40 5G series, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Luma AI Launches AI-Powered Text-to-Video Generation Platform Dream Machine

