Infinix may extend its product line soon and introduce its first-ever tablet. The company has yet to officially announce a self-branded tablet, however, the likely moniker of this rumoured device has surfaced online. A report claims that the tablet could carry the name Infinix XPad. A few expected features of the rumoured tablet have also been tipped in the report. Notably, Infinix recently launched its first gaming laptop, the Infinix GT Book, in India. It is also set to unveil the Infinix Note 40 5G in the country soon.

Infinix XPad launch (expected)

The Infinix XPad may be unveiled soon as the first-ever tablet from Infinix, according to a Gizmochina report, which claims that the Infinix XPad with the model number X1101B was spotted in their database. The report did not hint at a probable launch timeline for the tablet.

Infinix XPad features (expected)

The aforementioned report suggested that the Infinix XPad could be a mid-range offering. Therefore, we are unlikely to see flagship features on this tablet. It is unclear if the tablet will be available in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants.

Notably, the company recently launched its first gaming laptop, the Infinix GT Book in India. It starts at Rs. 59,990 for the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU option. The laptop sports a 16-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and features a Cyber Mecha Design with RGB Lighting as well as an RGB keyboard.

Infinix is also set to launch the Infinix Note 40 5G in India on June 21. It will be equipped with a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset will also pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 15W wireless MagCharge support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.