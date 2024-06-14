Technology News

Infinix XPad Tipped to Launch Soon; Will Be Company's First-Ever Tablet

Infinix XPad is likely to launch with SIM card support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 June 2024 19:09 IST
Infinix XPad Tipped to Launch Soon; Will Be Company's First-Ever Tablet

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT Book (pictured), the company's first gaming laptop, was launched in India in May

Highlights
  • Infinix XPad carries the model number X1101B
  • The tablet has not yet been officially confirmed
  • The Infinix XPad is likely to be a mid-range offering
Infinix may extend its product line soon and introduce its first-ever tablet. The company has yet to officially announce a self-branded tablet, however, the likely moniker of this rumoured device has surfaced online. A report claims that the tablet could carry the name Infinix XPad. A few expected features of the rumoured tablet have also been tipped in the report. Notably, Infinix recently launched its first gaming laptop, the Infinix GT Book, in India. It is also set to unveil the Infinix Note 40 5G in the country soon.

Infinix XPad launch (expected)

The Infinix XPad may be unveiled soon as the first-ever tablet from Infinix, according to a Gizmochina report, which claims that the Infinix XPad with the model number X1101B was spotted in their database. The report did not hint at a probable launch timeline for the tablet.

Infinix XPad features (expected)

The aforementioned report suggested that the Infinix XPad could be a mid-range offering. Therefore, we are unlikely to see flagship features on this tablet. It is unclear if the tablet will be available in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants.

Notably, the company recently launched its first gaming laptop, the Infinix GT Book in India. It starts at Rs. 59,990 for the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU option. The laptop sports a 16-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and features a Cyber Mecha Design with RGB Lighting as well as an RGB keyboard.

Infinix is also set to launch the Infinix Note 40 5G in India on June 21. It will be equipped with a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset will also pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 15W wireless MagCharge support. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix GT Book Laptop

Infinix GT Book Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i9
RAM 32GB
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Weight 1.99 kg
Infinix Note 40 5G

upcoming
Infinix Note 40 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2436 pixels
Further reading: Infinix XPad, Infinix XPad launch, Infinix XPad specifications, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications Allegedly Revealed in Massive Leak, Suggest Minor Hardware Upgrades
Google’s Magic Editor Reportedly Available on Samsung Phones; Magic Eraser, More Become Free-to-Use
Infinix XPad Tipped to Launch Soon; Will Be Company's First-Ever Tablet
  1. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  2. Apple Introduces a Quicker Way to Shut Down Your iPhone With iOS 18
  3. Realme Buds Air 6 Pro India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  4. Infinix Note 40 5G India Launch Date Announced: Check Design, Key Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE With 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Screen Launched
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Confirmed to Go Official in India Next Week
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Tipped to Have the Same Battery as Its Predecessor
  8. Motorola Razr 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed; Here's When It Will Arrive
  9. Honor Magic V Flip With 4-Inch Cover Screen Debuts
  10. How WhatsApp Is Improving Video Calling Across Its Mobile and Desktop Apps
