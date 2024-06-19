Technology News
HP says its new AI PCs support artificial intelligence (AI) features such as Spotlight and Auto Framing.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2024 12:19 IST
Photo Credit: HP

The HP AI PCs come bundled with 25GB of free Dropbox storage for 12 months from the date of registration

Highlights
  • Pre-bookings for HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X AI PCs begin in India
  • Devices are powered by a Snapdragon X Elite chipset with a dedicated NPU
  • The AI PCs also get machine learning-powered Wolf Pro Security Antivirus
HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X – two devices under HP's AI PCs category – are set to launch in India soon, the company announced on Wednesday. Both AI PCs will be built on the latest ARM architecture and will be powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chipset, supporting an array of artificial intelligence (AI) features. HP says these laptops will be the first devices to support the HP AI Companion for performance optimisation and management of on-device AI tools.

HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X price in India

HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC is available for pre-booking in India starting at Rs. 1,53,399 through HP partners or via the HP Online Store. On the other hand, the HP OmniBook X is priced at Rs. 1,39,999 and can be pre-booked via HP World stores, HP Online store, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

The HP AI PCs come bundled with 25GB of free Dropbox storage for 12 months from the date of registration.

HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X specifications

As per the company, the HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC is built for businesses and enterprises. It is powered by a Snapdragon X Elite chip with 12 cores capped at 3.4GHz, paired with 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD storage. The AI PC also comes with a dedicated Qualcomm Hexagon NPU for handling AI tasks.

The EliteBook Ultra AI PC sports a 14-inch 2.2K IPS display with 300 nits peak brightness. In terms of dimensions, it measures 31.29 x 22.35 x 0.84cm and weighs 1.34kg. Backing the laptop is a 3-cell, 59 Wh Li-ion polymer battery with support for 65W fast charging via USB Type-C. Other features include a 5-megapixel IR camera, Bluetooth 5.2 support, and dual stereo speakers with audio by Poly Studio.

HP says its OmniBook X AI PC is built for retail consumers including creators and freelancers. The laptop is powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chipset and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. It features a 14-inch 2.2K IPS display with 300 nits peak brightness and micro-edge bezels. The battery specifications, as well as audio and connectivity capabilities, remain the same as the Elitebook Ultra AI PC.

Both laptops support AI features such as Spotlight and Auto Framing. A dedicated Copilot key is also present for quick access to Microsoft's AI chatbot. The laptops also feature Wolf Pro Security Next Gen Antivirus that is said to use machine learning to protect the user against threats

Further reading: HP, AI PC, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Retail Box Leak Suggests an AirPods Pro-Like Design
Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoCs Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

