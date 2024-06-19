HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X – two devices under HP's AI PCs category – are set to launch in India soon, the company announced on Wednesday. Both AI PCs will be built on the latest ARM architecture and will be powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chipset, supporting an array of artificial intelligence (AI) features. HP says these laptops will be the first devices to support the HP AI Companion for performance optimisation and management of on-device AI tools.

HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X price in India

HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC is available for pre-booking in India starting at Rs. 1,53,399 through HP partners or via the HP Online Store. On the other hand, the HP OmniBook X is priced at Rs. 1,39,999 and can be pre-booked via HP World stores, HP Online store, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

The HP AI PCs come bundled with 25GB of free Dropbox storage for 12 months from the date of registration.

HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X specifications

As per the company, the HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC is built for businesses and enterprises. It is powered by a Snapdragon X Elite chip with 12 cores capped at 3.4GHz, paired with 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD storage. The AI PC also comes with a dedicated Qualcomm Hexagon NPU for handling AI tasks.

The EliteBook Ultra AI PC sports a 14-inch 2.2K IPS display with 300 nits peak brightness. In terms of dimensions, it measures 31.29 x 22.35 x 0.84cm and weighs 1.34kg. Backing the laptop is a 3-cell, 59 Wh Li-ion polymer battery with support for 65W fast charging via USB Type-C. Other features include a 5-megapixel IR camera, Bluetooth 5.2 support, and dual stereo speakers with audio by Poly Studio.

HP says its OmniBook X AI PC is built for retail consumers including creators and freelancers. The laptop is powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chipset and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. It features a 14-inch 2.2K IPS display with 300 nits peak brightness and micro-edge bezels. The battery specifications, as well as audio and connectivity capabilities, remain the same as the Elitebook Ultra AI PC.

Both laptops support AI features such as Spotlight and Auto Framing. A dedicated Copilot key is also present for quick access to Microsoft's AI chatbot. The laptops also feature Wolf Pro Security Next Gen Antivirus that is said to use machine learning to protect the user against threats

