Infinix ZeroBook Ultra was launched in India on Saturday. The new laptop comes with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors. The Infinix ZeroBook Ultra runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box and features a 15.6-inch full-HD+ IPS display. It packs 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and is backed by a 70Whr battery that can be charged at 100W over a USB Type-C port.

Infinix ZeroBook Ultra price in India

Infinix ZeroBook Ultra price in India starts at Rs. 59,990 for the model with a Core Ultra 5 processor. The Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 9 variants are priced at Ultra 7 at Rs. 69,990 and Rs. 84,990, respectively. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart on July 10.

Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 2,000 off on purchases made using HDFC bank cards. Buyers can avail of up to Rs. 28,000 exchange discount as well. EMI options start at Rs. 2,813 per month.

Infinix ZeroBook Ultra specifications

The Infinix ZeroBook Ultra runs on Windows 11 Home and features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS display with 400 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The screen has a 178-degree viewing angle. It is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors with Intel Arc graphics. The CPU is paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. This processor equipped with Intel AI Boost Neural Processing Units (NPU) for performing AI-based tasks. The laptop is claimed to deliver 60fps for gaming.

For thermal management, the Infinix ZeroBook Ultra uses an ICE Storm 2.0 cooling system. It features two USB 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C ports, an SD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack and an HDMI 1.4 port. The laptop offers Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The laptop is equipped with a full-HD webcam for video calls. This camera provides AI-based BeautyCam enhancements with the help of the Mi-Pi protocol. It has two microphones and includes dual 2W microphones with DTS audio processing. Further, it has a backlit chiclet keyboard.

The Infinix ZeroBook Ultra houses a 70Wh battery that offers fast charging support using 100W adapter. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 13 hours of 1080p video playback or up to 10 hours of web browsing. It has a 16.9mm thick body.

