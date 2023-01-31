Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Infinix Zero Book, Zero Book Ultra With 12th Gen Intel Core Chipsets Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Zero Book, Zero Book Ultra With 12th Gen Intel Core Chipsets Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Zero Book series of laptops start at Rs. 49,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2023 17:17 IST
Infinix Zero Book, Zero Book Ultra With 12th Gen Intel Core Chipsets Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Zero Book laptops have a thin and light metal body with a 16.9mm thickness

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero Book laptops have a 15.6-inch full-HD colour display
  • The laptops are available for purchase through Flipkart
  • Infinix Zero Book series offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity

Infinix has launched its flagship Zero Book series of laptops in India. The lineup features two models - the Infinix Zero Book and the Infinix Zero Book Ultra. The laptops come with colour-rich 15.6-inch full-HD displays and are available in three processor variants. The series comes equipped with integrated Intel 96EU Iris graphics and the high-end variant of the laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU. The laptop devices are all available for purchase currently through Flipkart.

Infinix Zero Book, Infinix Zero Book Ultra price, availability

The Infinix Zero Book is available in two different configurations. The base model by Infinix has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD that costs Rs. 49,990, while the same model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor is marked at Rs. 64,990.

Meanwhile, the Infinix Zero Book Ultra with the 12th Gen Intel Core i9 chipset, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is priced at Rs. 84,990. The same high-end model with 512GB SSD storage is priced at Rs. 79,990. Flipkart currently offers all of the models for purchase.

Infinix Zero Book, Infinix Zero Book Ultra specifications, features

The Infinix Zero Book range of laptops feature a thin and light metal body with 16.9mm thickness and weigh around 1.8kg. Both laptops offer a colour-rich 15.6-inch full-HD display with 100% sRGB colour reproduction and 400 nits brightness. As mentioned before, the laptops are available in three processor variants with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H i5, i7, and i9 chipsets, and feature integrated Intel 96EU Iris graphics.

Further, the Zero Book also offers an Over Boost Switch that can be used to switch the device between “three different modes: Eco mode (to maximise battery life), Balance mode (to maintain stability between the over boost and eco mode) and Over boost mode (to deliver higher performance at 54W output power while using heavy software). The red rear light on the hinge of the device ensures that the over boost mode is active.”

With the laptops, Infinix includes a 96W portable Hyper charger fast charging unit, which takes is claimed to fully charge the laptop in about two hours. The Zero Book laptops sport a front-facing webcam with AI beauty cam, AI noise reduction, face tracking, and a background blur feature.

In terms of connectivity, the Zero Book series of laptops include two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, one HDMI 1.4 port, and another Type-C port for data transfer. The laptops also have an SD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They come with a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E, an ICE Strom 2.0 dual fan cooling system, and a quad-array speaker setup.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Zero Book Ultra, Infinix Zero Book, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi's Global Vice President Manu Jain Announces Resignation After Nine-Year Stint
Featured video of the day
Comparison: iQoo 11 vs OnePlus 10T
Infinix Zero Book, Zero Book Ultra With 12th Gen Intel Core Chipsets Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  2. Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  3. Oppo Reno 8T 5G India Launch Set for This Date: All Details
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Will Get a Direct US Release in 2023: Report
  5. Poco X5 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G To Launch in India on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Live Images, Hands-on Video Surface Online
  7. Vivo V27 Series Likely to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  8. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 15,000: All Details
  9. OnePlus Pad to Launch Alongside OnePlus 11 Series at Cloud 11 Event
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available at This Price in US
#Latest Stories
  1. EV Market in India to Cross 1 Crore Annual Sales Mark, Create 5 Crore Jobs by 2030: Economic Survey
  2. Infinix Zero Book, Zero Book Ultra With 12th Gen Intel Core Chipsets Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Jio 5G Network Rolls Out Across 34 Cities as Operator Expands Coverage to 225 Cities in India
  4. Realme GT Neo 5 Officially Confirmed to Launch On February 9
  5. Xiaomi's Global Vice President Manu Jain Announces Resignation After Nine-Year Stint
  6. Marvel Snap Is Rolling Out New PvP ‘Battle Mode’ That Lets Players Take on Their Friends
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Live Images, Hands-on Video Leak Again, Tip Design Details
  8. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, IP68 Rating Launched in India
  9. Vi Rs. 99 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Access to 200MB Data Launched
  10. Vivo V27 Series Likely to See India Launch in February, Could be Similar to Vivo S16 Series: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.