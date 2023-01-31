Infinix has launched its flagship Zero Book series of laptops in India. The lineup features two models - the Infinix Zero Book and the Infinix Zero Book Ultra. The laptops come with colour-rich 15.6-inch full-HD displays and are available in three processor variants. The series comes equipped with integrated Intel 96EU Iris graphics and the high-end variant of the laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU. The laptop devices are all available for purchase currently through Flipkart.

Infinix Zero Book, Infinix Zero Book Ultra price, availability

The Infinix Zero Book is available in two different configurations. The base model by Infinix has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD that costs Rs. 49,990, while the same model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor is marked at Rs. 64,990.

Meanwhile, the Infinix Zero Book Ultra with the 12th Gen Intel Core i9 chipset, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is priced at Rs. 84,990. The same high-end model with 512GB SSD storage is priced at Rs. 79,990. Flipkart currently offers all of the models for purchase.

Infinix Zero Book, Infinix Zero Book Ultra specifications, features

The Infinix Zero Book range of laptops feature a thin and light metal body with 16.9mm thickness and weigh around 1.8kg. Both laptops offer a colour-rich 15.6-inch full-HD display with 100% sRGB colour reproduction and 400 nits brightness. As mentioned before, the laptops are available in three processor variants with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H i5, i7, and i9 chipsets, and feature integrated Intel 96EU Iris graphics.

Further, the Zero Book also offers an Over Boost Switch that can be used to switch the device between “three different modes: Eco mode (to maximise battery life), Balance mode (to maintain stability between the over boost and eco mode) and Over boost mode (to deliver higher performance at 54W output power while using heavy software). The red rear light on the hinge of the device ensures that the over boost mode is active.”

With the laptops, Infinix includes a 96W portable Hyper charger fast charging unit, which takes is claimed to fully charge the laptop in about two hours. The Zero Book laptops sport a front-facing webcam with AI beauty cam, AI noise reduction, face tracking, and a background blur feature.

In terms of connectivity, the Zero Book series of laptops include two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, one HDMI 1.4 port, and another Type-C port for data transfer. The laptops also have an SD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They come with a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E, an ICE Strom 2.0 dual fan cooling system, and a quad-array speaker setup.

