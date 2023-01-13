Infinix has confirmed the launch of three new products — a revamped Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Infinix Note 12i, and ZeroBook Ultra — in India. The devices are said to arrive by the end of this month. Infinix Zero 5G, which was launched globally in December 2022 with a Dimensity 1080 SoC, will come to India this month. The other smartphone, Infinix Note 12i 2022, will come with a 6.7-inch FHD display with a 5000mAh battery, whereas ZeroBook Ultra will feature a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor.

Infinix ZeroBook Ultra specifications (expected)

According to a report by PhoneArena, the Infinix ZeroBook Ultra will be powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor. It is likely to come with a 15.6-inch IPS LED-backlit display offering a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The laptop will offer 16GB and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, along with 512GB and 1TB NVMe PCIe4.0 SSD storage.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specifications

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023, which was launched in global markets in December 2022, is a 5G handset that runs on Android 12-based XOS 12. The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC and an Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, paired with 8GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be virtually "expanded" up to 5GB.

For photography, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 ships with a triple camera rear setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel shooters. It also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Infinix Note 12i specifications

Infinix Note 12i 2022 was launched in Indonesia in September 2022. Available in three colour variants, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It is powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 SoC with 6GB of RAM. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.