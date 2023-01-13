Technology News
Infinix Zero 5G, Infinix Note 12i 2022 and ZeroBook Ultra India Launch Confirmed This Month: Report

Infinix Zero 5G will pack 8GB of RAM with 5GB of additional virtual RAM, and 256GB storage.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 13 January 2023 21:24 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero 5G was launched globally in December 2022

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 5G will come with Dimensity 1080 SoC
  • Infinix Note 12i 2022 will feature a 6.7-inch FHD display
  • Infinix ZeroBook Ultra will feature 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor

Infinix has confirmed the launch of three new products — a revamped Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Infinix Note 12i, and ZeroBook Ultra — in India. The devices are said to arrive by the end of this month. Infinix Zero 5G, which was launched globally in December 2022 with a Dimensity 1080 SoC, will come to India this month. The other smartphone, Infinix Note 12i 2022, will come with a 6.7-inch FHD display with a 5000mAh battery, whereas ZeroBook Ultra will feature a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor.

Infinix ZeroBook Ultra specifications (expected)

According to a report by PhoneArena, the Infinix ZeroBook Ultra will be powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor. It is likely to come with a 15.6-inch IPS LED-backlit display offering a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The laptop will offer 16GB and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, along with 512GB and 1TB NVMe PCIe4.0 SSD storage.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specifications

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023, which was launched in global markets in December 2022, is a 5G handset that runs on Android 12-based XOS 12. The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC and an Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, paired with 8GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be virtually "expanded" up to 5GB.

For photography, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 ships with a triple camera rear setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel shooters. It also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Infinix Note 12i specifications

Infinix Note 12i 2022 was launched in Indonesia in September 2022. Available in three colour variants, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It is powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 SoC with 6GB of RAM. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Note 12i (2022)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2440 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Infinix Note 12i 2022, Infinix ZeroBook Ultra, Infinix
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Google Chrome Beta Update With Improved Settings Released for Android, iOS, Windows
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 5G Unboxing and First Impressions: First Android Flagship of 2023

