Apple on Tuesday launched a refreshed version of the Mac Mini — its compact desktop computer, building upon the unveiling of the 24-inch iMac M4 a day before. The new Mac Mini is offered in two chipset options: M4 and M4 Pro, with the latter being a new introduction. The M4 variant is claimed to deliver up to 1.7 times faster performance than the Mac Mini M1. Meanwhile, the new M4 Pro-powered desktop computer can complete 3D renders up to 2.9 times quicker in Blender.

Mac Mini With M4 Chip Price in India

The price for the the Mac Mini with M4 chip in India starts at Rs. 59,900 for the base model which comes with a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and 256GB of onboard SSD storage. This model can be configured with up to 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the Mac Mini with the M4 Pro chip costs Rs. 1,49,900 for the 12-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 24GB of unified memory and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. Apple says users can customise the Mac Mini with up to a 14-core CPU, up to 20-core GPU, up to 64GB of unified memory, and up to 8TB of SSD storage.

There's also an option for adding 10-bit Gigabit Ethernet on both models that costs Rs. 10,000 more. The new Mac Mini can be pre-ordered today from Apple Stores and Apple authorised retailers, with shipping starting on November 8.

Mac Mini With M4 Chip Specifications

Mac Mini with M4 chip features a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, up to 24GB of unified memory, and up to 512GB of onboard SSD storage. Apple says it offers up to 1.8 times CPU and up to 2.2 times GPU performance improvements over the M1 model. At 5x5 inches, the refreshed Mac Mini also comes in a much smaller form factor compared to the previous generation. It is capable of transcribing with on-device artificial intelligence (AI) speech-to-text up to 2 times faster in MacWhisper, as per the company.

Apple also introduced an even more powerful variant of the Mac Mini which is powered by an all-new M4 Pro chipset under the hood. It comprises of up to a 14-core CPU, up to a 20-core GPU, up to 64GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of SSD storage. When compared to the M2 Pro Mac Mini, this model is claimed to render motion graphics to RAM up to 2 times faster in Motion.

Both Mac Mini models come with support for Apple Intelligence — the company's suite of AI features. In terms of connectivity, it includes two USB Type-C ports with USB 3 speeds and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the front. On the back, the Mac Mini M4 gets three Thunderbolt 4 ports while the M4 Pro variant has three Thunderbolt 5 ports. Both models feature Gigabit Ethernet and an HDMI port.

Apple says this is its first carbon-neutral Mac Mini made with 50 percent recycled content overall, including 100 percent recycled aluminium in the enclosure, 100 percent recycled gold plating in all Apple-designed printed circuit boards, and 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets.