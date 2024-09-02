Technology News
Apple iMac, MacBook Pro Models With M4 Chipset Could Launch in November: Report

The mid-tier and high-end MacBook Pro models will reportedly benefit from the purported M4 Pro and M4 Max SoCs, respectively.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 September 2024 12:35 IST
Apple iMac, MacBook Pro Models With M4 Chipset Could Launch in November: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup last year by introducing a new 14-inch variant

  • M4-powered Mac models could launch a month after iPhone 16 debut
  • Mac mini is reported to get a major overhaul in terms of design
  • Other expected Apple launches include MacBook Pro and iMac
Apple could launch its refreshed lineup of Mac models in November, according to a report. The new devices are speculated to be powered by the next-generation Apple Silicon chipset dubbed M4, which debuted with the new iPad Pro models on May 7. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been reported to introduce new variants of its iMac, MacBook Pro, and other models. While it usually holds Mac-related events in October around Halloween, it may shift to November this year.

This information comes from MacRumors, citing confidential sources, which reported about the probable November 2024 launch timeline of the upcoming Mac models.

Apple November Event Expectations

MacBook Pro, starting with the entry-level 14-inch model, is expected to get its yearly refresh. It is speculated to get upgraded from an M3 chipset to the M4, which is expected to bring benefits when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) tasks. Meanwhile, the mid-tier and high-end MacBook Pro models will reportedly benefit from the purported M4 Pro and M4 Max SoCs, respectively.

MacRumors suggested that all the changes are expected to be hardware-related only, with minimal design overhaul.

However, that is not going to be the case for the Mac mini, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple will reportedly introduce a heavily redesigned version of its mini-computer which is said to be its “smallest ever desktop computer”. It may be slightly taller than the Apple TV streaming device and is described as “essentially an iPad Pro in a small box”.

As per Gurman, there will be two variants of the Mac mini, continuing previous trends. It may be offered with M4 and M4 Pro chips.

Chipset upgrades are also reported to be introduced with the 2024 iMac. However, similar to the MacBook Pro, Apple's all-in-one computer is also not expected to get any notable changes to its design, but its colourways could be revised. 

With these devices getting a chipset upgrade, Apple is expected to complete its transition to M4 chipsets across its entire range of devices including iPad, Mac, and MacBook.

Further reading: MacBook Pro, IMac, Mac Mini, Apple, Mac Mini M4, M4 MacBook Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 With QRNG Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

