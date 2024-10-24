Apple is working on an updated MacBook Air with the company's current generation M4 chip that is expected to arrive in "early 2025", according to a report. The Cupertino company is also developing a new Mac Studio model that is also equipped with an M4 chip, but it has reportedly been delayed by a few months. Meanwhile, Apple is expected to launch new M4-powered Mac models next week, including a new iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, in what is likely to be the company's last hardware launch of the year.

Apple Could Launch M4 MacBook Air Model in Early 2025

A Bloomberg report citing people aware of the matter states that Apple could soon begin production of new M4 MacBook Air models that could be launched by the company in early 2025, alongside new iPhone SE, iPad, and iPad Air models. The current generation MacBook Air with an M3 chip was introduced in March, and a refreshed model with a more powerful processor could arrive around the same time next year.

Apple's upcoming MacBook Air models will be available in 13-inch (codenamed J713) and 15-inch (J715) display sizes and will feature the same design as the current generation MacBook Air models, according to the report. These variants are likely to be introduced after a software update that is expected to arrive in December.

Meanwhile, an updated Mac Studio model with an M4 chip (codenamed J575) won't be announced in the first quarter, according to Bloomberg. It will reportedly be launched between March and June, and there's no word on when Apple will refresh the Mac Pro with an M4 chip. This claim was first made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman earlier this year.

Apple Expected to Refresh Mac Models With M4 Chip

Earlier this month, Gurman stated that Apple would launch a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip (codenamed J604), and high-end 14-inch (J614) and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 chips (J616). Similarly, a Mac mini with M4 or M4 Pro chips (J773) along with a refreshed iMac with an M4 chip (J623) could also be launched by the company.

Apple launched a refreshed iPad Mini with an A17 Pro chip — the processor that powered the iPhone 15 Pro — on October 15, while the company has yet to unveil the new Mac models listed above. Previous reports suggest that the upcoming M4 Mac Mini will feature a much smaller body that resembles the Apple TV box. it is currently unclear whether Apple will hold a launch event for these products, or announce their arrival via its website, like the new iPad Mini (2024).