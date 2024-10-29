Apple has unveiled a new iMac powered by its latest Apple Silicon M4 chipset and it now comes with updated accessories that bring USB Type-C connectivity. Attachments such as the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse are now fully USB Type-C compatible and can be purchased in multiple colourways, fulfilling the long-standing request of Apple users around the world. Notably, the iMac M4 is also now available in a total of seven bold colourways.

iMac USB Type-C Accessories

According to Apple, the new iMac M4 comes with a Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse — all supporting USB Type-C. While the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard come standard with every iMac, users can also choose to purchase the Magic Trackpad, which is offered as an optional accessory.

All of the aforementioned accessories can now be purchased in black and white colourways from Apple. Additionally, they are colour-matched to every iMac, which is available in a total of seven options: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

iMac Accessories Price in India

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse can be purchased right away as standalone accessories, instead of waiting till November 8 for the iMac M4 to go on sale. The Magic Mouse is the most affordable iMac accessory which is priced at Rs. 9,500. Meanwhile, the Magic Trackpad costs Rs. 14,500 in India. Apple also sells the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad and it is priced at Rs. 19,500.

New iMac M4

Although it retains the same design which the Cupertino-based tech giant introduced in 2021 with the M1 model, its internals have been upgraded with the newest chipset and Neural Engine and is now claimed to deliver up to 1.7 times faster performance compared to the aforementioned device. It also supports Apple Intelligence — the company's AI suite and gets features like a nano texture display option and USB Type-C.

According to Apple, the iMac M4 with an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, 256GB of onboard SSD storage, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad is available at a starting price of Rs. 1,34,900.