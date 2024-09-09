Apple's 'It's Glowtime' launch event is scheduled to take place later today, as the Cupertino company is expected to launch up to four handsets in the iPhone 16 series that will offer Apple Intelligence features, as well as new AirPods and Apple Watch models. This isn't likely to be the company's final launch event of the year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who says that Apple could unveil new iPad models and well as a new version of its smallest computer — the Mac Mini — next month.

In the latest version of his Power On newsletter, Gurman states that Apple could launch new iPad models at an event in October. One of these will be the successor to the iPad Mini (2021) that was launched three years ago, with an A15 Bionic chip. The Bloomberg journalist has not specified which processor will power the upcoming iPad Mini model.

Apple has already updated the iPad Air and iPad Pro earlier this year, powered by its M2 and M4 chips, respectively. This suggests that the company could launch new versions of the iPad Mini and the standard iPad at the purported launch event in October.

Gurman has also reiterated his previous claim that Apple will launch new Mac models at a launch event next month. One of these new models will reportedly be a Mac Mini powered by Apple's M4 chipset, housed in a much smaller body than the existing M2-powered Mac Mini model.

Apple didn't launch an M3 powered Mac Mini model to succeed the one powered by its M2 chip, which means that the purported successor could offer a considerable increase in performance over its predecessor.

The company will also announce updated versions of the MacBook Pro and the iMac in October, alongside the purported M4 Mac Mini, according to the journalist. These are also expected to be powered by the company's M4 chip, which is its most powerful Apple Silicon processor to date.