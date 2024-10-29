Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi A3 Pro With 5,160mAh Battery Unveiled; Bluetooth Listing Suggests Launch in More Markets

Redmi A3 Pro With 5,160mAh Battery Unveiled; Bluetooth Listing Suggests Launch in More Markets

Redmi A3 Pro is a remodelled version of the Redmi 14C and Poco C75.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 October 2024 19:52 IST
Redmi A3 Pro With 5,160mAh Battery Unveiled; Bluetooth Listing Suggests Launch in More Markets

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi A3 Pro comes in Dreamy Purple, Midnight Black, Sage Green, and Starry Blue colours

Highlights
  • Redmi A3 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra SoC
  • The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Redmi A3 Pro carries a 13-megapixel selfie shooter
Advertisement

Redmi A3 Pro has been unveiled in select global markets. It has now been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website, which suggests that it could arrive in more countries soon. The phone comes with a 6.88-inch LCD screen, a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The design and specifications of the handset suggest that it is a remodelled version of the Redmi 14C and Poco C75.

The Redmi A3 Pro is listed on the Bluetooth SIG website with the model number 2409BRN2CG. While it does not reveal any information about the phone, it suggests an imminent global launch. 

Redmi A3 Pro Price, Availability, Colour Options

Redmi A3 Pro price starts in Kenya at KES 12,499 (roughly Rs. 8,100) for the 4GB + 128GB option. The phone supports 6GB and 8GB of RAM options, as well as 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options. The phone is available for purchase in Kenya via the official e-store. It is available for purchase in Nigeria as well.

The handset is offered in four colour options — Dreamy Purple, Midnight Black, Sage Green, and Starry Blue.

Redmi A3 Pro Features, Specifications

The Redmi A3 Pro sports a 6.88-inch HD+ (720 x 1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 450nits typical brightness level, 600nits of peak brightness level, 260ppi pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS. 

For optics, the Redmi A3 Pro is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera, on the other hand, comes with a 13-megapixel sensor.

The Redmi A3 Pro is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NFC (varying by region), a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Poco C75

Poco C75

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.88-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi A3 Pro, Redmi A3 Pro Price, Redmi A3 Pro launch, Redmi A3 Pro specifications, Redmi 14C, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Set for Biggest Revenue Jump in 2 Years on iPhone Demand in China

Related Stories

Redmi A3 Pro With 5,160mAh Battery Unveiled; Bluetooth Listing Suggests Launch in More Markets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of November 4 Launch
  2. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped
  3. These Apple Intelligence Features Are Now Available With iOS 18.1 Update
  4. OnePlus 13 to Come With Higher Water Resistance Rating Than OnePlus 12
  5. Xiaomi 15 Series Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Elite Phones
  6. iMac 24-Inch With M4 Chip, Apple Intelligence Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Are Synthetic Food Dyes Harmful to Children? Here’s What the Science Says
  2. World’s Tree Species at Risk of Extinction, Claims New Study
  3. Africa’s Gradual Split Could Lead to the Formation of Earth’s Sixth Ocean
  4. Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Honor 200 Series in India Gets Circle to Search With Latest Software Update
  6. Redmi A3 Pro With 5,160mAh Battery Unveiled; Bluetooth Listing Suggests Launch in More Markets
  7. Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.7.1 Update for iPhone Models Not on iOS 18: Details
  8. Apple Set for Biggest Revenue Jump in 2 Years on iPhone Demand in China
  9. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Said to Get Quad Rear Camera Unit Including Dual Periscope Telephoto Sensors
  10. OnePlus Open 2 Leak Suggests Wireless Charging Support, 5,700mAh Battery, and Slim Build
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »