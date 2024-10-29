Redmi A3 Pro has been unveiled in select global markets. It has now been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website, which suggests that it could arrive in more countries soon. The phone comes with a 6.88-inch LCD screen, a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The design and specifications of the handset suggest that it is a remodelled version of the Redmi 14C and Poco C75.

The Redmi A3 Pro is listed on the Bluetooth SIG website with the model number 2409BRN2CG. While it does not reveal any information about the phone, it suggests an imminent global launch.

Redmi A3 Pro Price, Availability, Colour Options

Redmi A3 Pro price starts in Kenya at KES 12,499 (roughly Rs. 8,100) for the 4GB + 128GB option. The phone supports 6GB and 8GB of RAM options, as well as 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options. The phone is available for purchase in Kenya via the official e-store. It is available for purchase in Nigeria as well.

The handset is offered in four colour options — Dreamy Purple, Midnight Black, Sage Green, and Starry Blue.

Redmi A3 Pro Features, Specifications

The Redmi A3 Pro sports a 6.88-inch HD+ (720 x 1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 450nits typical brightness level, 600nits of peak brightness level, 260ppi pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

For optics, the Redmi A3 Pro is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera, on the other hand, comes with a 13-megapixel sensor.

The Redmi A3 Pro is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NFC (varying by region), a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.