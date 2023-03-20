Technology News
Microsoft to Bring Improvements to Default Apps Settings, App Pinning in Windows: All Details

Microsoft in its recent blog post announced an enhanced Windows PC experience for Windows 11 users.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 March 2023 12:19 IST
Microsoft to Bring Improvements to Default Apps Settings, App Pinning in Windows: All Details

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft will introduce these new features in a Windows Insider Dev Channel flight in the coming months

  • Microsoft will let Windows 11 users control changes to default apps
  • It will also introduce a new deep link uniform resource identifier
  • Microsoft will also bring API to pin apps to the Taskbar

Microsoft is reportedly working on much-awaited improvements to enhance the Windows PC experience for users. From control over default app settings to a new publicly available API and a new Settings deep link URI, Microsoft will start rolling out the new features in the coming months. These new features will be first made available in a Windows Insider Dev Channel flight. The new features will bring a common supported way for developers to offer the ability to set their app as the default application or pin their app to the taskbar.

Microsoft in its recent blog post announced that they are bringing long-awaited features for Windows 11 that will give users, as well as developers, more control over default apps. The blog post also shared that users will be able to choose what gets pinned to their Desktop, their Start menu, and their Taskbar. Microsoft will introduce a new Settings deep link URI for applications that will redirect users to change the defaults in Settings.

Additionally, Microsoft will bring a new publicly available API, letting users pin selected apps to either primary or secondary tiles to the Taskbar. All these new features will be first made available in a Windows Insider Dev Channel flight in the coming months.

That's not all, the Microsoft will also offer a common supported way for application developers to provide users the ability to make their app the default or pin their app to the taskbar. This will provide a smooth experience across all apps.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also announced Microsoft 365 Copilot, an AI-powered upgrade for the company's productivity apps, at its Microsoft 365 AI event. It will use large language models, user data in Microsoft Graph, and the company's applications to power the new Copilot features. Also, it will let users access the AI-backed functionality in these apps to quickly generate documents, spreadsheets, presentations, draft emails, or coordinate meetings and surface relevant content on Microsoft Teams. 

 

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft apps, Windows 11
Microsoft to Bring Improvements to Default Apps Settings, App Pinning in Windows: All Details
