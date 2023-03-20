Vivo's X Flip has shown up in numerous leaks and rumours over the past few months. But there's still no sign of an official launch apart from rumours that claim that the foldable will be launched in the coming weeks in the company's home market, China. The device will be the company's first vertical folding smartphone and apart from its inner folding display, it is also rumoured to feature Zeiss-branded rear-facing cameras, like on the recent Z Fold+. After a recent leak, which revealed its core hardware, Geekbench scores of the smartphone have now reportedly shown up online.

First spotted by GSMArena, the yet to be announced foldable smartphone has reportedly shown up on the Geekbench browser. The phone is said to have managed a Geekbench (version 6) score of 1,695 and 4,338 in its single and multi-core tests respectively. The listing also suggests the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC inside. It is the same SoC that's also available in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, but is different from the one in the more recently announced Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched in August 2022, and was the only clamshell foldable available in India at launch. For comparison, the more recent Oppo Find N2 Flip, which has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, in our testing managed scores of 1,153 and 3,339 in Geekbench's single and multi-core tests respectively.

The Vivo X Flip as per a recent leak is expected to have an inner display that is similar to the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The phone is said to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz maximum screen refresh rate and have a full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2520 pixels) in a 21:9 aspect ratio. Little is known about its outer display despite showing up in previous leaks. But we do know that it will have a rectangular form factor in a layout that seems similar to the Motorola RAZR 2022.

As for its cameras, the foldable is said to feature a selfie camera on the inner folding display. There's expected to be two cameras on the outer clamshell. The setup is said to consist of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary camera and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 ultra-wide camera. Previous leaks also claim that the phone will be available in a 12GB RAM and 128GB storage, base variant. The phone is expected to feature a 4,400mAh battery along with 44W wired charging, that once again seems similar to Oppo's Find N2 Flip.

Vivo's X Flip, apart from offering more variety in the company's foldable lineup, will also end up being a more affordable option. The recently announced Vivo X Fold+ is priced from CNY 10,000, which roughly converts to Rs. 1,20,000 in India. The device only went on sale in China. While Vivo has launched several premium smartphones in India, the company has yet to launch its first foldable smartphone, and would provide some added competition for Samsung, which has been the only brand to launch its Z Flip and Z Fold foldables in the country year after year. Oppo's Find N2 Flip is the only other foldable device available in India, which recently went on sale in the country at Rs. 89,999.

