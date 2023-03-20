Technology News

Vivo X Flip With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Shows Up on Geekbench Ahead of Launch: Report

Manages better scores than Oppo’s recently launched Find N2 Flip

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2023 11:49 IST
Vivo X Fold is the company’s horizontal folding offering that has yet to be launched globally

Highlights
  • Vivo’s X Flip is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The X Flip is rumoured to arrive in a 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant
  • It will be Vivo’s first clamshell foldable after the X Fold models

Vivo's X Flip has shown up in numerous leaks and rumours over the past few months. But there's still no sign of an official launch apart from rumours that claim that the foldable will be launched in the coming weeks in the company's home market, China. The device will be the company's first vertical folding smartphone and apart from its inner folding display, it is also rumoured to feature Zeiss-branded rear-facing cameras, like on the recent Z Fold+. After a recent leak, which revealed its core hardware, Geekbench scores of the smartphone have now reportedly shown up online.

First spotted by GSMArena, the yet to be announced foldable smartphone has reportedly shown up on the Geekbench browser. The phone is said to have managed a Geekbench (version 6) score of 1,695 and 4,338 in its single and multi-core tests respectively. The listing also suggests the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC inside. It is the same SoC that's also available in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, but is different from the one in the more recently announced Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched in August 2022, and was the only clamshell foldable available in India at launch. For comparison, the more recent Oppo Find N2 Flip, which has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, in our testing managed scores of 1,153 and 3,339 in Geekbench's single and multi-core tests respectively.

The Vivo X Flip as per a recent leak is expected to have an inner display that is similar to the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The phone is said to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz maximum screen refresh rate and have a full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2520 pixels) in a 21:9 aspect ratio. Little is known about its outer display despite showing up in previous leaks. But we do know that it will have a rectangular form factor in a layout that seems similar to the Motorola RAZR 2022.

As for its cameras, the foldable is said to feature a selfie camera on the inner folding display. There's expected to be two cameras on the outer clamshell. The setup is said to consist of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary camera and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 ultra-wide camera. Previous leaks also claim that the phone will be available in a 12GB RAM and 128GB storage, base variant. The phone is expected to feature a 4,400mAh battery along with 44W wired charging, that once again seems similar to Oppo's Find N2 Flip.

Vivo's X Flip, apart from offering more variety in the company's foldable lineup, will also end up being a more affordable option. The recently announced Vivo X Fold+ is priced from CNY 10,000, which roughly converts to Rs. 1,20,000 in India. The device only went on sale in China. While Vivo has launched several premium smartphones in India, the company has yet to launch its first foldable smartphone, and would provide some added competition for Samsung, which has been the only brand to launch its Z Flip and Z Fold foldables in the country year after year. Oppo's Find N2 Flip is the only other foldable device available in India, which recently went on sale in the country at Rs. 89,999.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Find N2 Flip

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, practical cover screen
  • Vivid folding display
  • Very good build quality
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Fluid and snappy performance
  • Capable primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide camera
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed Oppo Find N2 Flip review
Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Comments

