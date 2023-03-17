Technology News

ChatGPT Plus gives users early access to new features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 March 2023 16:07 IST
OpenAI released ChatGPT in open beta form last November

  • ChatGPT is an AI based chatbot created by OpenAI
  • OpenAI is backed by Microsoft
  • The firm also offers a few version of ChatGPT

ChatGPT Plus, a subscription plan for the AI-based ChatGPT created by OpenAI, is now available to users in India. Subscribers gain access to the service even during peak demand, faster response times, and prioritised access to new functionalities. OpenAI's text-generating AI membership service has been made accessible in the country, the company said on Friday. GPT-4, the streamlined AI model released by OpenAI earlier this week, is included in ChatGPT Plus. Initially, the company started a gradual rollout of the paid subscription to users already who sign up on the waitlist. It is available to all users, and subscribers can also cancel at any time, according to the company.

Released in the US in February after a brief preview period, ChatGPT Plus costs $20 (roughly Rs. 1,600) per month to subscribe. The company announced on Friday via Twitter that ChatGPT users in India can also sign up for the premium chatbot service. Gadgets 360 was able to log in to the service and verify that the subscription was accessible. The company has partnered with Stripe, which supports e-mandates for recurring payments as per RBI norms.

On its website, OpenAI still provides a free version of ChatGPT, albeit with some limitations. If users do not want to pay for access, they can continue use the ChatGPT features.

OpenAI originally had a waiting list for users who wanted to use ChatGPT Plus. However, the startup made the subscription model available to all users shortly after it was announced. The facility aims to assist OpenAI in monetising ChatGPT, which has recently gone viral and gained widespread attention for its generative AI tools.

OpenAI recently rolled out GPT-4 which is "multimodal" in nature, which means it can create content based on both image and text prompts. GPT-4 is 82 percent less likely than its forerunner to fulfil requests for prohibited content and scores 40 percent higher on certain fact-based tests.

It will also allow developers to customise the tone and verbosity of their AI. GPT-4, for example, can engage in Socratic dialogue and reply to queries with questions. The technology's prior version had a consistent tone and style. According to OpenAI, ChatGPT users will soon be able to change the tone and style of the chatbot's responses.

Its advanced text interactional abilities have piqued the interest of the general public, and OpenAI's early investor Microsoft has agreed to incorporate the experience into its services. Competitors such as Baidu and Google have begun to develop similar conversational AI experiences.

