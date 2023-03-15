Samsung Galaxy S23 series powered by a customised version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was unveiled in February. On Tuesday, the South Korean tech giant released an Enterprise Edition of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra in Australia. The new smartphones have similar specifications to the regular Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, the Enterprise Edition variants are equipped with advanced enterprise-focused tools. They come integrated with both Microsoft and Google cloud productivity tools for ensuring fast connectivity. The Galaxy S23 Enterprise Edition offers a one-year subscription to Samsung's Knox Suit. The Galaxy S23 has a triple rear camera setup, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a 200-megapixel quad rear camera system.

The Enterprise Edition of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra are currently available in Australia through Samsung's enterprise partners. The price details of the new variants are unavailable at the moment. The Galaxy S23 Enterprise Edition series is available for the base models of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

In Australia, the regular Galaxy S23 has a starting price tag of $1,349 (roughly Rs. 1,11,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the price of Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,949 (roughly Rs. 1,60,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

In India, price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at Rs. 74,999 while the Galaxy S23 Ultra has an initial price tag of Rs. 1,34,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Enterprise Edition features

The Galaxy S23 Enterprise Edition models come with advanced enterprise tools for ensuring connectivity and enhance protection. It comes integrated with both Microsoft and Google cloud productivity tools. The end-to-end mobile management tools are claimed to make remote working convenient.

The Enterprise Edition models offer Samsung DeX support that allows the users to enjoy a desktop-like experience by connecting their flagship phones to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. They also come with a one-year subscription to Samsung's Knox Suite for optimising the security of smartphones against malware, hacking, and cyber threats.

The special variants are confirmed to receive five years of OS updates and security patches with options for remote support.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

Samsung's Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. They feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera as well.

The vanilla model features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and flaunts a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers up to 512GB of inbuilt storage and is backed by a 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and features a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary wide camera. It offers up to 1TB of onboard storage. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, which offers 15W charging speeds.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.