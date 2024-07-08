Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 Price in India for All Variants Leaked Ahead of Debut

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 Price in India for All Variants Leaked Ahead of Debut

As per the tipster, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 could start at the price of Rs. 1,16,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2024 18:06 IST
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 Price in India for All Variants Leaked Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The top-of-the-line Surface Pro 11 with 32GB RAM and 1TB storage could cost Rs. 2,37,999

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 11 price is tipped to start at Rs. 1,16,999
  • Surface Laptop 7 with a Snapdragon X Elite chip may start at Rs. 1,54,999
  • Surface Pro 11 with X Elite SoC is said to start at Rs. 1,65,999
Advertisement

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11, the company's consumer-focused devices with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, were unveiled in May and went on sale in select markets on June 18. At the time, India was not amongst the regions where these devices were introduced. A new leak has leaked the purported price of the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 in India, with prices well above the Rs. 1 lakh mark. These devices could soon make their debut in the country.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Price in India (Rumoured)

A tipster posted these prices on X (formerly known as Twitter) claiming he sourced these details from a Chennai-based retailer. The post revealed prices for both Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite chipset-powered devices across different RAM and in-built storage configurations.

According to the leaker, the base variant of the Surface Laptop 7 starts at Rs. 1,16,999 and the top model will be available for Rs. 1,83,999. The full breakdown of all the different Laptop 7 variants is shown in the table below.

Device Name Model Number Configuration Colour Price (MSRP) Price (MRP)
Laptop 7 ZGJ-00023 Snapdragon X Plus/16GB/256GB/13.8-inch Platinum Rs. 1,13,990 Rs. 1,16,999
Laptop 7 ZGM-00059 Snapdragon X Plus/16GB/512GB/13.8-inch Graphite Rs. 1,31,990 Rs. 1,34,999
Laptop 7 ZGM-00023 Snapdragon X Plus/16GB/512GB/13.8-inch Platinum Rs. 1,31,990 Rs. 1,34,999
Laptop 7 ZGP-00059 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/512GB/13.8-inch Graphite Rs. 1,50,990 Rs. 1,54,999
Laptop 7 ZGP-00023 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/512GB/13.8-inch Platinum Rs. 1,50,990 Rs. 1,54,999
Laptop 7 ZXX-00059 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/1TB/13.8-inch Graphite Rs. 1,70,990 Rs. 1,75,999
Laptop 7 ZGQ-00023 Snapdragon X Elite/32GB/1TB/13.8-inch Graphite Rs. 2,02,990 Rs. 2,07,999
Laptop 7 ZHG-00023 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/256GB/15-inch Platinum Rs. 1,39,990 Rs. 1,42,999
Laptop 7 ZHH-00048 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/512GB/15-inch Graphite Rs. 1,59,990 Rs. 1,63,999
Laptop 7 ZYT-00048 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/1TB/15-inch Graphite Rs. 1,78,990 Rs. 1,83,999

Notably, the global variant of the new Surface Laptop 7 is available in two display variants of 13.5-inch and 15-inch. Both are IPS LCD panels with touch support and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device offers 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and Dolby Vision IQ. It also features a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI tasks.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Price in India (Rumoured)

The tipster claims that the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 will start at the price of Rs. 1,16,999 for the Snapdragon X Plus chipset variant paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The top model with Snapdragon X Elite chipset with 32GB RAM and 1TB inbuilt storage is tipped to be priced at Rs. 2,37,999. The full breakdown of different variants is given blow.

Device Name Model Number Configuration Colour Price (MSRP) Price (MRP)
Pro 11 ZHX-00014 Snapdragon X Plus/16GB/256GB/13.8-inch Platinum Rs. 1,13,990 Rs. 1,16,999
Pro 11 ZHY-00032 Snapdragon X Plus/16GB/512GB/13.8-inch Black Rs. 1,31,990 Rs. 1,34,999
Pro 11 ZHY-00014 Snapdragon X Plus/16GB/512GB/13.8-inch Platinum Rs. 1,31,990 Rs. 1,34,999
Pro 11 ZIA-00031 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/512GB/13.8-inch Black Rs. 1,61,990 Rs. 1,65,999
Pro 11 ZIA-00014 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/512GB/13.8-inch Platinum Rs. 1,61,990 Rs. 1,65,999
Pro 11 ZIB-00031 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/1TB/13.8-inch Black Rs. 1,80,990 Rs. 1,85,999
Pro 11 ZID-00014 Snapdragon X Elite/32GB/1TB /13.8-inch Platinum Rs. 2,32,990 Rs. 2,37,999

The global variant of the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, a 2-in-1 PC, features a 13.8-inch display with options in both LCD and OLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. Video and audio calling on the Surface Pro has also been upgraded with the addition of a front-facing webcam with a 114-degree ultrawide 1440p sensor. The webcam supports AI-powered Windows Studio Effects. There is also a dedicated Copilot button next to the spacebar. It supports up to 65W fast charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Microsoft Surface Pro 11

Microsoft Surface Pro 11

  • KEY SPECS
Display 13.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus
Front Camera Unspecified + No
Resolution 2880x1920 pixels
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 10-megapixel + No
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 price, Microsoft Surface Pro 11 price, Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Microsoft Surface Pro 11, Microsoft, Snapdragon, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Confirmed to Launch in July; Xiaomi Mix Flip to Follow
Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e With Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 Price in India for All Variants Leaked Ahead of Debut
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 1 With Customisable Rear Panel, Dimensity 7300 Launched in India
  2. CMF Watch Pro 2 With Interchangeable Bezels Launched in India: See Price
  3. How Snapdragon X Series Chips Fare Against Apple's M3 in Benchmark Tests
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Is Now Available in This Colour Option in India
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Spotted on BIS Website, May Debut in India Soon
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Will Reportedly Get the Periscope Lens From Pro Max Model
  7. Samsung Could Bring Camera Fixes to Galaxy S24 Ultra With New Update
  8. CMF Phone 1 First Impressions
  9. CMF Buds Pro 2 With Up to 43 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price
  10. Samsung's Galaxy AI Could Soon Power Live Translations for WhatsApp Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 Price in India for All Variants Leaked Ahead of Debut
  2. Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e With Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Vanilla Cream Colour Option Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Confirmed to Launch in July; Xiaomi Mix Flip to Follow
  5. Apple Watch Series 10 to Sport Larger Screen; Cheaper Watch SE Model May Arrive With Plastic Body: Mark Gurman
  6. Valora Launches Mobile Stack Web3 Launchpad for iOS, Android Apps
  7. Figma Takes Down AI Tool After It Creates App Mock-Ups That Eerily Resemble iOS Weather App
  8. Motorola Edge 50 Spotted on BIS Website, Hints at Imminent Launch in India: Report
  9. Snapdragon X Series Chips Reportedly Outperform Some Apple, Intel and AMD Processors in Benchmark Tests
  10. CMF Phone 1 With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, Interchangeable Back Cover Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »