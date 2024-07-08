Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11, the company's consumer-focused devices with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, were unveiled in May and went on sale in select markets on June 18. At the time, India was not amongst the regions where these devices were introduced. A new leak has leaked the purported price of the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 in India, with prices well above the Rs. 1 lakh mark. These devices could soon make their debut in the country.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Price in India (Rumoured)

A tipster posted these prices on X (formerly known as Twitter) claiming he sourced these details from a Chennai-based retailer. The post revealed prices for both Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite chipset-powered devices across different RAM and in-built storage configurations.

According to the leaker, the base variant of the Surface Laptop 7 starts at Rs. 1,16,999 and the top model will be available for Rs. 1,83,999. The full breakdown of all the different Laptop 7 variants is shown in the table below.

Device Name Model Number Configuration Colour Price (MSRP) Price (MRP) Laptop 7 ZGJ-00023 Snapdragon X Plus/16GB/256GB/13.8-inch Platinum Rs. 1,13,990 Rs. 1,16,999 Laptop 7 ZGM-00059 Snapdragon X Plus/16GB/512GB/13.8-inch Graphite Rs. 1,31,990 Rs. 1,34,999 Laptop 7 ZGM-00023 Snapdragon X Plus/16GB/512GB/13.8-inch Platinum Rs. 1,31,990 Rs. 1,34,999 Laptop 7 ZGP-00059 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/512GB/13.8-inch Graphite Rs. 1,50,990 Rs. 1,54,999 Laptop 7 ZGP-00023 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/512GB/13.8-inch Platinum Rs. 1,50,990 Rs. 1,54,999 Laptop 7 ZXX-00059 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/1TB/13.8-inch Graphite Rs. 1,70,990 Rs. 1,75,999 Laptop 7 ZGQ-00023 Snapdragon X Elite/32GB/1TB/13.8-inch Graphite Rs. 2,02,990 Rs. 2,07,999 Laptop 7 ZHG-00023 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/256GB/15-inch Platinum Rs. 1,39,990 Rs. 1,42,999 Laptop 7 ZHH-00048 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/512GB/15-inch Graphite Rs. 1,59,990 Rs. 1,63,999 Laptop 7 ZYT-00048 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/1TB/15-inch Graphite Rs. 1,78,990 Rs. 1,83,999

Notably, the global variant of the new Surface Laptop 7 is available in two display variants of 13.5-inch and 15-inch. Both are IPS LCD panels with touch support and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device offers 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and Dolby Vision IQ. It also features a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI tasks.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Price in India (Rumoured)

The tipster claims that the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 will start at the price of Rs. 1,16,999 for the Snapdragon X Plus chipset variant paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The top model with Snapdragon X Elite chipset with 32GB RAM and 1TB inbuilt storage is tipped to be priced at Rs. 2,37,999. The full breakdown of different variants is given blow.

Device Name Model Number Configuration Colour Price (MSRP) Price (MRP) Pro 11 ZHX-00014 Snapdragon X Plus/16GB/256GB/13.8-inch Platinum Rs. 1,13,990 Rs. 1,16,999 Pro 11 ZHY-00032 Snapdragon X Plus/16GB/512GB/13.8-inch Black Rs. 1,31,990 Rs. 1,34,999 Pro 11 ZHY-00014 Snapdragon X Plus/16GB/512GB/13.8-inch Platinum Rs. 1,31,990 Rs. 1,34,999 Pro 11 ZIA-00031 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/512GB/13.8-inch Black Rs. 1,61,990 Rs. 1,65,999 Pro 11 ZIA-00014 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/512GB/13.8-inch Platinum Rs. 1,61,990 Rs. 1,65,999 Pro 11 ZIB-00031 Snapdragon X Elite/16GB/1TB/13.8-inch Black Rs. 1,80,990 Rs. 1,85,999 Pro 11 ZID-00014 Snapdragon X Elite/32GB/1TB /13.8-inch Platinum Rs. 2,32,990 Rs. 2,37,999

The global variant of the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, a 2-in-1 PC, features a 13.8-inch display with options in both LCD and OLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. Video and audio calling on the Surface Pro has also been upgraded with the addition of a front-facing webcam with a 114-degree ultrawide 1440p sensor. The webcam supports AI-powered Windows Studio Effects. There is also a dedicated Copilot button next to the spacebar. It supports up to 65W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.