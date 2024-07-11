Technology News
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Microsoft has opened pre-orders for Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2024 16:16 IST
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has not revealed the sale date for the Surface devices in India

Highlights
  • The Surface devices are powered by Snapdragon X series chipsets
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 11 and Laptop 7 start at the price of Rs. 1,16,999
  • Surface Pro 11 with X Elite SoC starts at Rs. 1,65,999
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 were launched in India on July 11. The Surface devices made their debut in the international markets last month, and finally, they have arrived in India as well. The company has opened pre-orders of the devices, however, there is no word on the sale date. Powered by the Snapdragon X series chipset, these devices are also dubbed as Copilot+ PCs. Both Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 start at Rs. 1,16,999. Notably, earlier this week a leak suggested the India prices of the devices.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 Price and Availability

In a press release, the company revealed the prices for different variants of the Surface devices. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 will be available in two different display sizes. Further, each display size comes with different Snapdragon X series chipset and storage options. Similarly, the Surface Pro 11 will be available with either Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X Plus chipset in different storage and display type options. The Laptop 7 will be available in Graphite and Platinum colour options while the Pro 11 will be available in Black and Platinum colourways.

The pre-orders for both devices opened today, July 11, and will continue through August 5. Interested individuals can reserve their devices via Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and select multi-brand stores. Microsoft has also offered an introductory price of Rs. 1,13,999 for the base model of the devices.

Further, Microsoft will offer a complimentary Marshall Major IV Wireless Headset worth Rs. 14,999 as well as a one-month free subscription to Microsoft 365 and PC Game Pass to those who pre-order their device within the stipulated period. The full breakdown of the prices of different models are given below.

Surface Pro 11

Model Description Colour India Price
Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Available in Platinum Rs. 1,16,999
Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Available in Platinum and Black Rs.1,34,999
Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, OLED display Available in Platinum and Black Rs.1,65,999
Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, OLED display Available in Black Rs.1,85,999
Snapdragon X Elite, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, OLED display Available in Platinum Rs. 2,37,999

Surface Laptop 7 (13.8-inch)

Model Description Colour India Price 
Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Available in Platinum Rs. 1,16,999
Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Available in Platinum and Black Rs. 1,34,999
Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Available in Black Rs. 1,54,999
Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Available in Black Rs.1,75,999
Snapdragon X Elite, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD Available in Black Rs. 2,07,999

Surface Laptop 7 (15-inch)

Model Description Colour India Price
Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Available in Platinum Rs. 1,42,999
Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Available in Black Rs. 1,63,999
Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Available in Black Rs. 1,83,999

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 features a 13-inch display and a 120Hz refresh rate with options for both LCD and OLED screens. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus and Elite chipsets. The device is also equipped with the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU capable of performing more than 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

The Surface Pro also gets a Flex keyboard that can be detached from the device, a kickstand with a 165-degree hinge, a customisable haptic touchpad, and integrated pen storage. It supports up to 65W fast charging.

The Surface Laptop 7 is available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch display variants. Both are IPS LCD panels with touch support and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device offers a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and Dolby Vision IQ. It also features a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI tasks.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11

Microsoft Surface Pro 11

  • KEY SPECS
Display 13.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus
Front Camera Unspecified + No
Resolution 2880x1920 pixels
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 10-megapixel + No
Further reading: Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 price, Microsoft Surface Pro 11 price, Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Microsoft Surface Pro 11, Microsoft, Snapdragon, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
