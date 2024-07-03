Technology News
Microsoft Copilot Reportedly Tests Ability to Perform Tasks on Windows 11-Linked Android Phones

Microsoft's new chatbot-based phone controls are currently available to beta testers via the Copilot web portal.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2024 19:49 IST
Microsoft Copilot Reportedly Tests Ability to Perform Tasks on Windows 11-Linked Android Phones

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Copilot feature reportedly only works when an Android phone is linked with the Phone Link app

Highlights
  • Microsoft's new Copilot feature is said to arrive as a server-side update
  • Copilot AI can access contacts, messages, and set an alarm
  • There is reportedly a slight lag in Copilot's response generation time
Microsoft's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Copilot has reportedly received a new update that gives it the capability of managing certain tasks on a linked Android smartphone. The feature has some requirements that must be fulfilled before it can function as designed, as per the report. After setting it up, users can ask Copilot to send a text message or summarise messages in their smartphone's inbox. The feature is currently available to some beta testers and is said to be only available on the Copilot web portal.

Copilot AI updated with ability to manage Android phones

Windows Latest reports that the new feature was added as a server-side update, bringing new capabilities to the AI chatbot's via the Phone Link plugin. The feature is said to be in the beta phase currently, and only those who have signed up for the Copilot beta programme will have access to it.

copilot phone link windows latest Copilot AI

Copilot AI linking with an Android smartphone
Photo Credit: Windows Latest

 

To access the feature, users will need to be on Windows 11 and connect their Android 14-based smartphone via the Phone Link app, according to the publication. Alternatively, users can also use the Link Devices feature to connect their handset to the service.

Once connected, the Copilot chat interface will reportedly be able to control certain functions in the smartphone. For instance, users can set an alarm, get text message summaries, and even receive and send messages. The AI chatbot is also said to access the contacts available on the smartphone.

With this integration, users on their PC can ask the AI to check and summarise the latest messages, ask Copilot to draft and send messages, and even ask it to share contact details of specific people.

The main benefit of this setup is that users can carry out several tasks with simple text prompts without needing to scroll through apps or move between interfaces. Since the feature is in beta, there are no clear timelines for when it can be rolled out to the public.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Copilot, Microsoft, Windows 11, Phone Link app, Android, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Microsoft Copilot Reportedly Tests Ability to Perform Tasks on Windows 11-Linked Android Phones
