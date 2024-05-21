Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 for consumers on Monday (May 20) at its Surface and Windows AI event. These devices follow after the tech giant's business-focused Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 which were introduced in March this year. The consumer-focused devices also become the company's first Copilot+ PCs, as the Windows maker integrates artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in them. Notably, these PCs are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series chipsets instead of Intel Core Ultra chipsets seen in the business-focused Surface devices.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 price, availability

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD inbuilt storage variant with an LCD display. This variant is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus chipset. Similarly, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 also starts at $999 (Roughly Rs. 83,000) for the 13.8-inch display variant along with Snapdragon X Plus chipset paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD inbuilt storage. Both devices will be available in Black, Dune, Platinum, and Sapphire.

Both the Surface devices will go on sale starting June 18. Interested people can pre-order on the Microsoft website now.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11, Surface Laptop 7 specifications

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is a 2-in-1 PC that features a 13-inch display with options in both LCD and OLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon X Plus and Elite chipsets, which the company claims are 90 percent faster than the previous generation of Surface Pro. The devices are also powered by Qualcomm Hexagon NPU capable of more than 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The Surface Pro 11 comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB Gen 4 SSD inbuilt storage.

Video and audio calling on the Surface Pro 11 has also been upgraded with the addition of a front-facing webcam with a 114-degree ultrawide 1440p sensor. The webcam supports AI-powered Windows Studio Effects. There is also a dedicated Copilot button next to the spacebar. The Surface Pro 11 also gets a Flex keyboard that can be detached from the device, a kickstand with a 165-degree hinge, a customisable haptic touchpad, and an integrated pen storage. It supports up to 65W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 7 comes in two display variants of 13.5-inch and 15-inch. Both are IPS LCD panels with touch support and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. They offer 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and Dolby Vision IQ. Just like the Surface Pro 11, the Laptop 7 is also equipped with the Snapdragon X Plus and Elite chipsets paired with up to 64GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB Gen 4 SSD inbuilt storage. It also comes with the new NPU. The rest of the specifications are similar to the business-focused Surface Laptop 6.

