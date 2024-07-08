Technology News

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Confirmed to Launch in July; Xiaomi Mix Flip to Follow

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 July 2024 17:52 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 (pictured) was the last foldable launched by the firm in August 2023

  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 will likely support wireless fast charging
  • The foldable may sport a 1.5K main display
  • The Xiaomi Mix Flip may support 67W wired fast charging
Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 has long been tipped to launch soon as a successor to the Mix Fold 3, which was unveiled in China in August 2023. The anticipated book-style foldable handset has been expected to be introduced alongside the company's first clamshell foldable — the Xiaomi Mix Flip. After weeks of unofficial leaks and reports, the phones are now confirmed to arrive in the markets soon. Both foldable smartphones will launch later this month, a senior company executive has announced.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip launch

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the Xiaomi Mix Flip will be introduced later this month, the company announced in a Weibo post, suggesting a China launch. Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun (@leijun) also shared an English version of the promotional poster on X, suggesting an imminent global launch. Notably, the previous Xiaomi foldable handsets have not launched outside China.

The company executive claimed that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip will be manufactured at a "next-generation" Xiaomi Smart Factory in Changping, Beijing, which is an 81,000 sqm facility, with the capacity to produce 10 million phones a year. Jun did not reveal any other details about the upcoming launches.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip features (expected)

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 has previously been tipped to launch as a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 competitor. It could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and feature a Leica Summilux-backed 50-megapixel main camera sensor. The handset is also expected to come with an IPX8-rated build for water resistance. The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mix Flip is also likely to get a similar chipset as the Mix Fold 4. It has been tipped to sport a 1.5K resolution display and a 4,900mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. For optics, the clamshell foldable is tipped to carry a dual rear camera unit which is expected to include a 50-megapixel OV50E main sensor and a 60-megapixel OV60A secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom. The front camera of the handset will likely be a 32-megapixel sensor.

