Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 has long been tipped to launch soon as a successor to the Mix Fold 3, which was unveiled in China in August 2023. The anticipated book-style foldable handset has been expected to be introduced alongside the company's first clamshell foldable — the Xiaomi Mix Flip. After weeks of unofficial leaks and reports, the phones are now confirmed to arrive in the markets soon. Both foldable smartphones will launch later this month, a senior company executive has announced.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip launch

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the Xiaomi Mix Flip will be introduced later this month, the company announced in a Weibo post, suggesting a China launch. Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun (@leijun) also shared an English version of the promotional poster on X, suggesting an imminent global launch. Notably, the previous Xiaomi foldable handsets have not launched outside China.

The next-generation Xiaomi Smart Factory in Changping, Beijing is now in operation. We've invested RMB2.4 billion into this 81,000sqm facility, capable of producing 10 million flagship phones a year. This is also where the new Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 and MIX Flip will be manufactured.… pic.twitter.com/oPcjpGbFNf — Lei Jun (@leijun) July 8, 2024

The company executive claimed that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip will be manufactured at a "next-generation" Xiaomi Smart Factory in Changping, Beijing, which is an 81,000 sqm facility, with the capacity to produce 10 million phones a year. Jun did not reveal any other details about the upcoming launches.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip features (expected)

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 has previously been tipped to launch as a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 competitor. It could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and feature a Leica Summilux-backed 50-megapixel main camera sensor. The handset is also expected to come with an IPX8-rated build for water resistance. The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mix Flip is also likely to get a similar chipset as the Mix Fold 4. It has been tipped to sport a 1.5K resolution display and a 4,900mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. For optics, the clamshell foldable is tipped to carry a dual rear camera unit which is expected to include a 50-megapixel OV50E main sensor and a 60-megapixel OV60A secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom. The front camera of the handset will likely be a 32-megapixel sensor.

