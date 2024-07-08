Technology News
Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e With Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y28s and Vivo Y28e feature 6.56-inch LCD screens with 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 July 2024 18:29 IST
Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e With Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y28e has been launched in Breeze Green and Vintage Red colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo Y28s and Vivo Y28e are IP64-rated
  • Both phones have dual rear camera units
  • Vivo Y28s and Vivo Y28e run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14
Vivo Y28s and Vivo Y28e have been launched in India as the latest budget 5G smartphones from Vivo. New Vivo Y28 series phones run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoCs paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and feature 6.56-inch LCD screens with 90Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Y28s and Y28e house a 5,000mAh battery and have an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance. Both phones have dual rear camera units. The Vivo Y28s comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor, while the Vivo Y28e has a 13-megapixel main camera.

Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e price in India

Price of Vivo Y28s is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version and Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB version is priced at Rs. 16,999. It is offered in Vintage Red and Twinkling Purple colourways.

The Vivo Y28e, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is launched in Breeze Green and Vintage Red colourways. Both phones are confirmed to be available for purchase through Flipkart, Vivo India e-Store, and all major retail stores starting today. 

Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) enabled Vivo Y28s and Vivo Y28e run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and feature a 6.56-inch LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate and 840nits peak brightness and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The former has an HD+ resolution screen while the latter is equipped with an HD display. They are powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100 5G processor with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM on the Y28s. This onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB.

For optics, the Vivo Y28s has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor. On the front, it carries a 5-megapixel portrait camera for selfies and video calls. The Vivo Y28e's camera unit includes a 13-megapixel main sensor. It has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter as well. Both phones support Super Night camera mode and Multi-style portrait mode for shooting in low-light and bright-light conditions.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y28s and Vivo Y28e include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, motor and proximity sensor. The Vivo Y28s features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. They have an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo Y28s and Vivo Y28e feature a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Vivo is promising four years of battery health for the new phones. They measure 8.38mm in thickness.

Vivo Y28e 5G

Vivo Y28e 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e, Vivo Y28 Series, Vivo Y28s Price in India, Vivo Y28e Price in India, Vivo Y28s Specifications, Vivo Y28e Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e With Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
