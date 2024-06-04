Technology News

MSI Claw 8 AI Plus With Intel Lunar Lake Chip Announced; May Compete With Asus ROG Ally X

MSI Claw 8 AI Plus is speculated to be in line to replace the Claw handheld gaming PC which launched in March and received unfavourable reviews.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2024 11:56 IST
MSI Claw 8 AI Plus With Intel Lunar Lake Chip Announced; May Compete With Asus ROG Ally X

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI also announced a Claw x Fallout limited edition inspired by the world of Bethesda’s Fallout.

Highlights
  • MSI Claw 8 AI Plus was launched at Computex 2024
  • The handheld console will be powered by the new Intel Lunar Lake chip
  • The MSI Claw 8 AI may compete with the newly announced Asus ROG Ally X
Advertisement

MSI Claw 8 AI Plus was announced by the company on Tuesday at Computex 2024. The handheld gaming PC is expected to arrive as the successor to the first-generation Claw model that launched in March this year to disappointing reviews that criticised its Intel Meteor Lake chip for unsatisfactory performance, especially when going up against the likes of Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck OLED, despite costing more than them. With the Claw 8 AI Plus, a replacement for MSI's console might soon be available.

MSI Claw 8 AI Plus announced

The company unveiled its next-generation handheld gaming PC – the Claw 8 AI Plus – during the ongoing Computex 2024 expo in Taipei. The new Intel Lunar Lake chip will power it, with MSI claiming it will be the “world's first gaming handheld” to feature the aforementioned Intel Core Ultra processor.

Pricing for the MSI Claw 8 AI is yet to be announced by the company and we can expect more details to arrive in the coming months.

MSI Claw 8 AI Plus specifications

In a blog post, the company says it will sport an 8-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support.

The MSI Claw 8 AI Plus is also tipped to get a bigger battery, potentially up to 80Wh, according to a Verge report. This may bring it to par with the Asus ROG Ally X which was also announced at Computex 2024. The handheld PC will also get a second USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 capabilities, according to MSI.

The potential ROG Ally X competitor will also get a wall-mounted charger, as well as an improved “tactile feel of the LB/RB buttons”.

For reference, the Asus ROG Ally X is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, featuring a Zen 4 architecture with 8 cores. The chip is paired with an RDNA 3 iGPU and 24GB LPDDR5 RAM. Compared to the newly announced MSI Claw 8 AI Plus, it gets a slightly smaller 7-inch full-HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 7ms response time.

Claw x Fallout

Alongside the MSI Claw 8 AI Plus, the company announced that it is collaborating with Bethesda to launch a Claw x Fallout co-branded limited edition handheld gaming PC. MSI says it will feature a 7-inch display and a design inspired by various elements of Fallout, such as vaults, Pip-Boys, and robots.

This will offer “fans an immersive experience in the game's post-nuclear apocalypse atmosphere”, MSI says.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MSI Claw 8 AI Plus, MSI Claw 8 AI Plus specifications, Computex 2024
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme GT 6 Design, Specifications Leaked via Retail Box; May Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
MSI Claw 8 AI Plus With Intel Lunar Lake Chip Announced; May Compete With Asus ROG Ally X
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring Lawsuit Suggests It Could Launch in August
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Camera, Fingerprint Sensor Details Tipped
  3. Realme GT 6 Specifications Leaked via Alleged Retail Box Ahead of Debut
  4. Nothing Teases New Product, Here's What It Could Be
  5. Apple to Reportedly Skip Hardware Announcements at WWDC 2024
  6. Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Review: Decent Mop and Vacuum Combo
  7. MSI Announces a Replacement for the Disappointing Claw Handheld Gaming PC
  8. OnePlus 12 Glacial White Colour Option Launched in India at This Price
  9. iPhone 16 Pro Models Might Come With Thinner Bezels Than Galaxy S24
  10. Apple iPad Air (2024) With M2 SoC Comes With a 9-Core GPU
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring Launch Window Revealed by Firm's Lawsuit Against Oura
  2. MSI Claw 8 AI Plus With Intel Lunar Lake Chip Announced; May Compete With Asus ROG Ally X
  3. Realme GT 6 Design, Specifications Leaked via Retail Box; May Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  4. Vivo Y300 Pro 5G Model Number Reportedly Surfaces Online: Expected Specifications
  5. iOS 18 May Bring Control Centre Overhaul, Redesigned Music Widget to the iPhone: Report
  6. Apple Not Expected to Announce Any New Hardware at WWDC 2024: Report
  7. Realme 13 Pro Colours, RAM, Storage Options Tipped; Could Get Up to 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage
  8. Redmi 13 4G With MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Gigabyte AI Top Unveiled at Computex 2024, to Enable End-to-End Local AI Training
  10. Apple Quietly Downgrades Tech Specs of iPad Air (2024); M2 Chip Inside Has a 9-Core GPU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »