AMD announced the next generation of its processors to fuel the rising artificial intelligence (AI) wave at its Computex 2024 event on Sunday. The company unveiled four new Ryzen 9000 series chipsets for gamers and heavier workflows and two new Ryzen AI 300 series chipsets to power the AI PCs. These CPUs are built on AMD's latest Zen 5 architecture and come with integrated GPUs and Neural Processing Units (NPUs). The chipmaker claimed that the Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors could deliver 16 percent better performance than the predecessors.

AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors Unveiled

The Ryzen AI 300 series features the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and the Ryzen AI 9 365 CPUs. Following the naming convention introduced in 2022, the HX appears in the name of the top-of-the-tier desktop processor. The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chipset comprises 12 high-performance Zen 5 cores and 24 threads with a max clock speed of 5.1GHz. It features the Radeon 890M graphics and 36MB cache.

Meanwhile, the Ryzen AI 9 365 chipset has 10-core high-performance Zen 5 cores and 12 threads with a max clock speed of 5.0GHz. It gets the Radeon 880M graphics and has a 34MB cache. Apart from using Zen 5 architecture for the CPU, AMD also used the XDNA2 architecture to build the NPU that powers the AI experiences for desktop users. Both processors have 50 Tera operations per second (TOPS) capable NPUs.

These chipsets will be available in July and can be seen in some of the Copilot+ PCs showcased at Microsoft's Surface event. The first of these will be the Asus Vivobook S 15 and HP OmniBook.

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series chipsets unveiled for gamers, creators

During the keynote session, AMD also introduced the Ryzen 9000 series chipsets which include the Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X CPUs. The Ryzen 9 9950X is the most powerful processor in the series and it gets 16 high-performance Zen 5 cores and a 32 thread CPU with 80MB of L2+L3 cache. It has a base clock speed of 4.3GHz and a max clock speed of 5.7GHz.

Designed for gamers, AMD says the Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors can deliver high frame rates, smooth gameplay, and improved performance across a wide range of AAA and esports titles. The company also claimed that the processors will offer faster 3D rendering, animation design, and product visualisation. These will also be launched in July. However, AMD has not revealed prices for any of the chipsets.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.