Technology News

AMD Ryzen 9000, Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors With AI Capabilities Unveiled

The new AMD processors were showcased at the company’s Computex event on Sunday.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2024 12:42 IST
AMD Ryzen 9000, Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors With AI Capabilities Unveiled

Photo Credit: AMD

The new AMD processors will be available in July 2024

Highlights
  • Both chipsets are built on AMD’s latest Zen 5 architecture
  • AMD Ryzen AI 300 series gets an NPU built on XDNA 2 architecture
  • AMD Ryzen 9000 series is aimed at gamers and creators
Advertisement

AMD announced the next generation of its processors to fuel the rising artificial intelligence (AI) wave at its Computex 2024 event on Sunday. The company unveiled four new Ryzen 9000 series chipsets for gamers and heavier workflows and two new Ryzen AI 300 series chipsets to power the AI PCs. These CPUs are built on AMD's latest Zen 5 architecture and come with integrated GPUs and Neural Processing Units (NPUs). The chipmaker claimed that the Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors could deliver 16 percent better performance than the predecessors.

AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors Unveiled

The Ryzen AI 300 series features the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and the Ryzen AI 9 365 CPUs. Following the naming convention introduced in 2022, the HX appears in the name of the top-of-the-tier desktop processor. The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chipset comprises 12 high-performance Zen 5 cores and 24 threads with a max clock speed of 5.1GHz. It features the Radeon 890M graphics and 36MB cache.

Meanwhile, the Ryzen AI 9 365 chipset has 10-core high-performance Zen 5 cores and 12 threads with a max clock speed of 5.0GHz. It gets the Radeon 880M graphics and has a 34MB cache. Apart from using Zen 5 architecture for the CPU, AMD also used the XDNA2 architecture to build the NPU that powers the AI experiences for desktop users. Both processors have 50 Tera operations per second (TOPS) capable NPUs.

These chipsets will be available in July and can be seen in some of the Copilot+ PCs showcased at Microsoft's Surface event. The first of these will be the Asus Vivobook S 15 and HP OmniBook.

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series chipsets unveiled for gamers, creators

During the keynote session, AMD also introduced the Ryzen 9000 series chipsets which include the Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X CPUs. The Ryzen 9 9950X is the most powerful processor in the series and it gets 16 high-performance Zen 5 cores and a 32 thread CPU with 80MB of L2+L3 cache. It has a base clock speed of 4.3GHz and a max clock speed of 5.7GHz.

Designed for gamers, AMD says the Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors can deliver high frame rates, smooth gameplay, and improved performance across a wide range of AAA and esports titles. The company also claimed that the processors will offer faster 3D rendering, animation design, and product visualisation. These will also be launched in July. However, AMD has not revealed prices for any of the chipsets.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AMD, AMD Ryzen 9000, AMD Ryzen AI 300, AI PC, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Computex 2024
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Instagram Reportedly Testing 5-Second Unskippable Ad Breaks Feature

Related Stories

AMD Ryzen 9000, Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors With AI Capabilities Unveiled
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  2. Realme GT 6 to Launch in India, Globally on This Date
  3. AMD Unveils Ryzen 9000, Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors for AI PCs
  4. Instagram Said to Be Testing 5-Second Unskippable Ad Breaks Feature
  5. Asus ROG Ally X Is the Company's Newest Handheld Gaming PC
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Support Page Goes Live Suggesting Imminent Launch
  7. Google Pixel 9's Tensor G4 Chipset Details Revealed in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. AMD Ryzen 9000, Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors With AI Capabilities Unveiled
  2. Instagram Reportedly Testing 5-Second Unskippable Ad Breaks Feature
  3. Realme GT 6 Global Launch Date Set for June 20; to be Unveiled in India on Same Day
  4. Nvidia Project G-Assist, an RTX-Powered Gaming AI Assistant for PCs Unveiled at Computex 2024
  5. Asus ROG Ally X With AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 7-Inch 120Hz Display Launched: Specifications, Price
  6. Google Pixel 9's Tensor G4 SoC Leaked Benchmarks Suggest 8-Core Configuration, Over 1 Million AnTuTu Score
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Support Page Goes Live Suggesting Imminent Launch
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Android 15 Beta Update for Developers, Advanced Users Released: How to Download
  9. RBI, NIPL Working to Expand UPI to 20 Countries by 2028-29: RBI Annual Report
  10. Computex 2024: Acer Launches TravelMate P Series Laptops, Chromebook Plus Spin Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »