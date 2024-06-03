Asus ROG Ally X was launched globally at Computex 2024 on Sunday. The company first teased its successor to the Asus ROG Ally in April, while its features and specifications surfaced online days before its debut. The handheld gaming PC is powered by Windows 11 and is said to pack significant upgrades over its preceding model, the standout of which is a larger battery. In terms of hardware, it gets a 120Hz display, 24GB LPDDR5 RAM, and an 80Wh battery.

Asus ROG Ally X price, availability

The Asus ROG Ally X is available for pre-order and starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 66,000). It will go on sale in July 2024 and come bundled with a three-month free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Asus ROG Ally X Features, specifications

Asus ROG Ally X features a 7-inch full-HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 7ms response time. The screen supports a peak brightness of 500 nits, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is also equipped with AMD's FreeSync Premium that promises to reduce screen tearing.

The handheld gaming PC is powered by a 4nm AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, featuring a Zen 4 architecture with 8 cores. The chip is paired with an RDNA 3 iGPU and 24GB LPDDR5 RAM. The handheld PC also supports dual-channel memory. In terms of storage, it is equipped with a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD and runs on Windows 11.

Asus says it has included an in-built fingerprint sensor and Microsoft Pluton security processor for protection on the ROG Ally X. It gets a 2-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and Smart Amplifier Technology. Asus says it also features Smart Amp Technology and AI noise cancellation. It has an in-built array microphone and sports a Hi-Res certification that comes into play when a headphone is connected.

The handheld gaming PC comes with a significantly larger 80Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery compared to the standard model. It supports 65W charging via USB Type-C. In terms of connectivity, the Ally X gets a Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort support, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a UHS-II microSD card reader. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Asus ROG Ally X measures 28.0 x 11.1 x 2.47 in dimensions and weighs 678g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.