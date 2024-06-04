Technology News
Realme GT 6 is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6 that was recently launched in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2024 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 6 runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme GT 6 will be launched in India on June 20
  • Leaked images suggest the phone will feature a dual rear camera setup
  • Realme GT 6 is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6
Realme GT 6 will launch in India and select global markets on June 20. Just weeks before the official debut, retail box images of the alleged global variant have leaked online, giving us a look at its model number, design, and specifications. The Realme GT 6 appears to run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It could be equipped with a dual rear camera setup and a 5,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It could come as a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6, available in China.

Realme GT 6 specifications (leaked)

Tipster Paras Guglani posted alleged retail box images of the Realme GT 6. The images suggest the RMX3851 model number for the handset. The retail packaging shows the phone in a green colourway with rounded corners and a hole punch display design. It appears to have a dual camera setup on the rear alongside an LED flash.

The alleged retail box appears to confirm rumours that Realme GT 6 will be fuelled by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, alongside 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The display seems to have 6000 nits of peak brightness and the handset could be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The retail box suggests a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens on the Realme GT 6. It could be equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Realme GT 6 is rumoured to be a rebranding of the Chinese Realme GT Neo 6 and the latest leak appears to confirm these speculations. The latter was announced in China in May for CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 12GB + 256GB version.

Realme GT 6 launch timeline (expected)

The launch of Realme GT 6 will take place in India and a few global markets including Italy, Indonesia, Spain, and Thailand on June 20 at 1:30pm IST. It is expected to be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, but we can expect to learn more details about the handset in he coming days.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme GT 6, Realme GT 6 Specifications, Realme GT Neo 6, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
