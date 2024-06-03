Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Nvidia Project G Assist, an RTX Powered Gaming AI Assistant for PCs Unveiled at Computex 2024

Nvidia Project G-Assist, an RTX-Powered Gaming AI Assistant for PCs Unveiled at Computex 2024

Nvidia released a tech demo of Project G-Assist on the game ARK: Survival Ascended, showcasing its capabilities.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2024 11:56 IST
Nvidia Project G-Assist, an RTX-Powered Gaming AI Assistant for PCs Unveiled at Computex 2024

Photo Credit: Nvidia

Nvidia’s Project G-Assist does not have a launch date

Highlights
  • Project G-Assist has both language and computer vision capabilities
  • Nvidia’s AI assistant can offer gaming strategies and analyse replays
  • Project G-Assist can run from servers or locally on the PC
Advertisement

Nvidia unveiled Project G-Assist, an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant powered by its Ray Tracing Texel eXtreme (RTX) platform on Sunday at Computex 2024. The tech giant introduced it as a personal gaming assistant for PCs that can answer queries about any video game including gaming strategies and analysing multiplayer replays. The AI comes with natural language and computer vision capabilities, enabling it to accept text, speech and screen information as input. Currently, there is no launch date for the product. Notably, Microsoft also demonstrated a similar use case of Copilot during its Build event.

Nvidia unveils Project G-Assist

The Project G-Assist is part of Nvidia's RTX AI toolkit, which witnessed several other announcements on June 2 as well. The AI assistant, in particular, is the company's effort to bring game knowledge to players with generative AI. Interestingly, in 2017, Nvidia posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) about GeForce GTX G-Assist, a tool that can play games on the player's behalf, as an April Fool's joke.

Now, seven years later, Nvidia is bringing that dream to reality. So what can the AI assistant do? Sharing a tech demonstration using the game ARK: Survival Ascended from Studio Wildcard, the company highlighted a wide range of areas where Project G-Assist can help players. Primarily meant as a tool to quickly look up the best weapon in the game or a solution when stuck on a mission, the AI assistant can perform much more complex tasks as well.

During the demonstration, Project G-Assist helps create a gaming strategy to survive in the early game, offers an analysis of multiplayer replays, assists with finding the best settings to play the game in and finds out the best way to optimise the game in a given PC. Notably, the AI assistant gets both large language model (LLM) capabilities as well as computer vision, so it can understand natural language and pick up context by analysing the screen in real time.

The Project G-Assist can run both through servers and locally on-device powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs to offer flexibility to gamers. Based on the demo, it appears that the AI assistant can access the internet in both cases, as it might need to scour the web to find answers to certain questions.

Currently, Project G-Assist only exists as a demo, and Nvidia has not shared any details around its launch date.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nvidia, Project G-Assist, AI, Artificial Intelligence, chatbots, gaming
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Asus ROG Ally X With AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 7-Inch 120Hz Display Launched: Specifications, Price

Related Stories

Nvidia Project G-Assist, an RTX-Powered Gaming AI Assistant for PCs Unveiled at Computex 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  2. Realme GT 6 to Launch in India, Globally on This Date
  3. Nvidia's Project G-Assist Will Act as Your PC Gaming Assistant
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Support Page Goes Live Suggesting Imminent Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 6 Global Launch Date Set for June 20; to be Unveiled in India on Same Day
  2. Nvidia Project G-Assist, an RTX-Powered Gaming AI Assistant for PCs Unveiled at Computex 2024
  3. Asus ROG Ally X With AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 7-Inch 120Hz Display Launched: Specifications, Price
  4. Google Pixel 9's Tensor G4 SoC Leaked Benchmarks Suggest 8-Core Configuration, Over 1 Million AnTuTu Score
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Support Page Goes Live Suggesting Imminent Launch
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Android 15 Beta Update for Developers, Advanced Users Released: How to Download
  7. RBI, NIPL Working to Expand UPI to 20 Countries by 2028-29: RBI Annual Report
  8. Computex 2024: Acer Launches TravelMate P Series Laptops, Chromebook Plus Spin Models
  9. Motorola Razr 50 Surfaces on EEC, TDRA Certification Websites Ahead of Debut
  10. Oppo F27 Series India Launch Date Leaked; Tipped to Include First IP69-Rated Phone in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »