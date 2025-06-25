Technology News
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 GPU for Desktops, Gaming Laptops Launched: Price, Specifications

Nvidia says the GeForce RTX 5050 for desktop computers will be available in the second half of July.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2025 16:31 IST
Photo Credit: Nvidia

Laptops equipped with the RTX 5050 GPU are already available to purchase in India

  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 is the company's entry level RTX 50 series GPU
  • The GeForce RTX 5050 GPU is equipped with 8GB of video memory
  • The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 GPU features 2,560 CUDA cores
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 was unveiled by the company on Tuesday as its entry level RTX graphics card for desktops and laptops. It is the successor to the GeForce RTX 3050, which was unveiled at CES 2022. The new GeForce RTX 5050 GPU features Nvidia's Blackwell CUDA cores and is equipped with 8GB of video memory. It sits below the RTX 5060 GPU, and offers support for ray tracing, Nvidia Reflex, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (MFG).

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 Price, Availability

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 pricing starts at $249 (roughly Rs. 21,400) and the GPU will be sold by various OEMs, including Asus, Colorful, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Inno3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac. These GPUs will be available to purchase in the second half of July.

Laptops equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 are now available for purchase, and pricing begins at $999 (roughly Rs. 85,900). Asus is the first OEM to launch gaming laptops equipped with the new Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU in India.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 Specifications, Features

The new GeForce RTX 5050 GPU from Nvidia has a 2.57GHz peak clock speed, and it features 2,560 Blackwell CUDA cores, along with fifth generation Tensor cores and fourth generation ray tracing cores. It offers up to 440 trillion operations per second (TOPS) for on device AI features.

Connectivity features on the GeForce RTX 5050 include support for an HDMI2.1b port and three DisplayPort 2.1b ports. The desktop version of the RTX 5050 draws up to 130W (stock speeds), and the company says that it offers up to 60 percent better performance than the GeForce RTX 3050, which was released over two years ago.

Unlike the other graphics cards in the RTX 50 series, the GeForce RTX 5050 for desktop computers is equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory. On the other hand, the GeForce RTX 5050 laptop GPU features GDDR7 memory, which offers better power efficiency. The GPU supports ray tracing in several popular titles, aside from DLSS 4 with MFG and Nvidia Reflex.

