Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Anticipated January Launch

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Anticipated January Launch

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series will reportedly come with Intel processors.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 November 2023 13:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Anticipated January Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series will succeed Galaxy Book 3 lineup (above)

Highlights
  • Galaxy Book 4 Ultra could feature with an Nvidia GeForce 4070 GPU
  • Galaxy Book 4 and Galaxy Book 4 360 are tipped to get Intel graphics
  • Renders indicate a similar design to that of the Galaxy Book 3 series
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series with five laptop models is expected to go official early next year at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. Although the potential launch is still months away, a new leak has given us our first look at the design and specifications of the upcoming laptops. The Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 360 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra are said to come with AMOLED displays. The base model, Galaxy Book 4, in contrast, might get a full-HD LED screen. The Galaxy Book 4 series will debut as a sequel to the Galaxy Book 3 lineup.

Windows Report has published alleged renders and specifications of the Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 360 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. The renders indicate a similar design language to that of the Galaxy Book 3 series. The Galaxy Book 4 360 and Galaxy Book 4 360 Pro seem to have a 360-degree hinge and pen support. They are said to feature anti-reflective display coating as well.

galaxy book 4 windowsreport Samsung Galaxy Book 4

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series leaked renders
Photo Credit: Windowsreport

 

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 family will reportedly come with Intel processors and run on Windows 11. The regular Galaxy Book 4 could run on an Intel Core 5 processor, while the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra might pack a Intel Core 9 CPU. All models except the base Galaxy Book 4, will have an AMOLED display and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The laptops are also said to include a USB 3.2 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI, a microSD card reader, and a combined port for headphones or microphone.

For graphics, the Galaxy Book 4 and Galaxy Book 4 360 are tipped to feature Intel graphics, whereas the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Galaxy Book 4 360 Pro are likely to come with Intel Arc graphics. The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, being the top-end model in the lineup, could feature an Nvidia GeForce 4070 GPU.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will take place in San Jose, US on January 17, 2024. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Book 4 series alongside the Galaxy S24 series. The company has not yet confirmed any details regarding the launch of the new devices. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book 4, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 Pro, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Call of Duty 2024 Is Reportedly a Black Ops Entry, Set During the Gulf War
Touch ID on Apple’s iPhone May Be Gone for Good With Face ID Set to Become the Standard: Report
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Anticipated January Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pay Said to Charge Convenience Fee on Mobile Recharge Transactions
  2. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro May Get LTE, 5G Variants, Reportedly Spotted Online
  4. Realme GT 5 Pro Telephoto Camera Details Are Out: See Here
  5. Realme 12 Series Tipped to Run on This Qualcomm Mobile Chipset
  6. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display Launched at This Price
  7. Black Friday Sale on Tata Cliq: Best Deals on Earphones, Headphones
  8. Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro, Redmi K70E Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Spotted on BIS; Could Launch Soon
  10. Realme C65 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Granted Two Patents That Could Help Protect iPhone Screens From Snooping Eyes
  2. Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro, Redmi K70E Scheduled to Launch on November 29
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Anticipated January Launch
  4. Touch ID on Apple’s iPhone May Be Gone for Good With Face ID Set to Become the Standard: Report
  5. Call of Duty 2024 Is Reportedly a Black Ops Entry, Set During the Gulf War
  6. Google Pay Said to Begin Collecting Convenience Fee on Mobile Recharge Transactions
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro LTE, 5G Variants Reportedly Spotted on NBTC Website; May Launch Soon Globally
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Foldable Phones in 2025 May Debut With Blue PHOLED Displays: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Leaked Render Suggests Full Design and Key Specifications
  10. Realme GT 5 Pro Teased to Pack 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Camera With 3x Optical Zoom
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »