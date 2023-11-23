Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series with five laptop models is expected to go official early next year at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. Although the potential launch is still months away, a new leak has given us our first look at the design and specifications of the upcoming laptops. The Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 360 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra are said to come with AMOLED displays. The base model, Galaxy Book 4, in contrast, might get a full-HD LED screen. The Galaxy Book 4 series will debut as a sequel to the Galaxy Book 3 lineup.

Windows Report has published alleged renders and specifications of the Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 360 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. The renders indicate a similar design language to that of the Galaxy Book 3 series. The Galaxy Book 4 360 and Galaxy Book 4 360 Pro seem to have a 360-degree hinge and pen support. They are said to feature anti-reflective display coating as well.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series leaked renders

Photo Credit: Windowsreport

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 family will reportedly come with Intel processors and run on Windows 11. The regular Galaxy Book 4 could run on an Intel Core 5 processor, while the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra might pack a Intel Core 9 CPU. All models except the base Galaxy Book 4, will have an AMOLED display and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The laptops are also said to include a USB 3.2 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI, a microSD card reader, and a combined port for headphones or microphone.

For graphics, the Galaxy Book 4 and Galaxy Book 4 360 are tipped to feature Intel graphics, whereas the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Galaxy Book 4 360 Pro are likely to come with Intel Arc graphics. The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, being the top-end model in the lineup, could feature an Nvidia GeForce 4070 GPU.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will take place in San Jose, US on January 17, 2024. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Book 4 series alongside the Galaxy S24 series. The company has not yet confirmed any details regarding the launch of the new devices.

