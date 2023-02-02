Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series India Pricing Announced: See Launch Offers

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 price in India starts at Rs. 1,55,990.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2023 19:39 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available for pre-booking from February 14

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series laptops come in Graphite shade
  • Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Book 3 Pro are up for pre-booking now
  • Galaxy Book 3 Pro offers S Pen support

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series laptops were launched on Wednesday during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The latest laptop lineup from Samsung includes new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 3 Pro models. Hours after the global debut, Samsung revealed the India pricing and pre-booking details of the new laptops. The top-of-the-line Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will set you back by Rs. 2,81,990 in India. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra features up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptops are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, coupled with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 price in India, availability

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra in India has been set at Rs. 2,81,990. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is priced at Rs. 1,55,990 for the base model, while Galaxy Book 3 Pro's price starts at Rs. 1,31,990. The budget offering in Samsung's latest series, the Galaxy Book 3 360, has a price tag of Rs. 1,09,990 for the base variant.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 360 come in a single Graphite colour option. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Galaxy Book 3 Pro are offered in 16-inch screen sizes while the Galaxy Book 3 Pro is available in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. The Galaxy Book 3 360 comes in two display options with 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Book 3 Pro are currently up for pre-reservation in the country via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, e-commerce websites, and major retail stores in India. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available for pre-booking starting February 14.

Samsung is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 10,000 for customers purchasing the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Similarly, buyers of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series are eligible for an instant cashback of Rs. 8,000. The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor worth Rs. 50,999 can be purchased for Rs. 1,999 if bought along with the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Additionally, the company is bundling Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs. 11,999 with the Intel core i5 variant of the Galaxy Book3 Pro at Rs. 1,999. Further, there are no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra specifications

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra runs on Windows 11 and has a 16-inch 3K (2,880x1,800 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, adaptive 120Hz refresh, and 400 nits of brightness. It is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, alongside up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPUs. It comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage as well.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. It features a full-HD Webcam with dual microphones. For audio, there is an AKG quad speaker with support for Dolby Atmos. It is backed by a 76Whr battery.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro specifications

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes, while the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a 16-inch display. Both the models have Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with S Pen support. The display offers 3K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of brightness.

They are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, coupled with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. They offer up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Further, there is a full-HD Webcam, equipped with dual microphones and AKG quad speakers backed by Dolby Atmos technology.

Samsung has packed a 76Whr battery on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 with support for 65W fast charging. The 14-inch variant of Galaxy Book 3 Pro features a 63Whr battery, while the 16-inch model is backed by a 76Whr battery. Both these models support 65W fast charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series First Impressions

