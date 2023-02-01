Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book 3 series on Wednesday during Galaxy Unpacked 2023. This lineup includes the flagship Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which packs up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, along with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series laptops graphics card. The South Korean tech giant has also debuted the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 2-in-1 convertible laptop with S Pen support. In addition, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book 3 Pro thin and light laptop with a clamshell form factor. These laptops come with the Samsung Multi Control feature that enables users to control their PC, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy smartphone with the Galaxy Book 3 series' keyboard and trackpad. Users can also convert their Galaxy Tab into an additional screen with the Second Screen feature.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 price, availability

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available to purchase in select markets starting on February 22. It will come in Graphite colour. It will be available to pre-order from February 14 starting at $2,199 (roughly Rs. 1,80,000).

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will get 5G connectivity options starting at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000). The Galaxy Book 3 Pro will get 14-inch and 16-inch size options that will start at $1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,02,500). The latter two laptops will go on sale in the country in select markets starting from February 17. They will be available in Graphite and Beige colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra specifications

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, the top-of-the-line laptop from Samsung features a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3K (2,880x1,800 pixels) resolution, adaptive 120Hz refresh, and 400 nits of brightness. It is powered by either a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor or a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, depending on the model. There is also either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU or a GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra boots Windows 11 out of the box. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. There is up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It gets a full-HD webcam with a studio-quality dual mic setup. This laptop is also equipped with AKG quad speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.

It packs a 76Wh battery and comes with support for 100W USB Type-C fast charging. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra sports a backlit keyboard with a three-row numeric layout. This laptop measures 355.4x250.4x16.5mm and measures about 1.79kg, the company says. It gets two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro specifications

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 carries a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with S Pen support. Its screen has 3K resolution, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of brightness. On the other hand, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro gets 14-inch and 16-inch screen size options with the same configuration.

These laptops are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, coupled with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. There is also up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. They also carry a full-HD webcam and studio-quality dual microphones. Furthermore, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptops are equipped with AKG quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos technology.

In the battery department, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 packs a 76Wh cell with support for 65W fast charging. Meanwhile, the 14-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro carries a 63Wh battery and the 16-inch model gets a 76Wh battery. Both Galaxy Book Pro models also support 65W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.