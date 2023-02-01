Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptops have also debuted.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 February 2023 23:30 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra features a 16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

Highlights
  • Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop with S Pen support
  • The Galaxy Book 3 series is equipped with AKG Quad speakers
  • Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book 3 series on Wednesday during Galaxy Unpacked 2023. This lineup includes the flagship Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which packs up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, along with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series laptops graphics card. The South Korean tech giant has also debuted the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 2-in-1 convertible laptop with S Pen support. In addition, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book 3 Pro thin and light laptop with a clamshell form factor. These laptops come with the Samsung Multi Control feature that enables users to control their PC, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy smartphone with the Galaxy Book 3 series' keyboard and trackpad. Users can also convert their Galaxy Tab into an additional screen with the Second Screen feature.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 price, availability

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available to purchase in select markets starting on February 22. It will come in Graphite colour. It will be available to pre-order from February 14 starting at $2,199 (roughly Rs. 1,80,000).

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will get 5G connectivity options starting at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000). The Galaxy Book 3 Pro will get 14-inch and 16-inch size options that will start at $1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,02,500). The latter two laptops will go on sale in the country in select markets starting from February 17. They will be available in Graphite and Beige colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra specifications

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, the top-of-the-line laptop from Samsung features a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3K (2,880x1,800 pixels) resolution, adaptive 120Hz refresh, and 400 nits of brightness. It is powered by either a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor or a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, depending on the model. There is also either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU or a GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra boots Windows 11 out of the box. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. There is up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It gets a full-HD webcam with a studio-quality dual mic setup. This laptop is also equipped with AKG quad speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.

It packs a 76Wh battery and comes with support for 100W USB Type-C fast charging. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra sports a backlit keyboard with a three-row numeric layout. This laptop measures 355.4x250.4x16.5mm and measures about 1.79kg, the company says. It gets two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro specifications

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 carries a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with S Pen support. Its screen has 3K resolution, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of brightness. On the other hand, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro gets 14-inch and 16-inch screen size options with the same configuration.

These laptops are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, coupled with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. There is also up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. They also carry a full-HD webcam and studio-quality dual microphones. Furthermore, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptops are equipped with AKG quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos technology.

In the battery department, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 packs a 76Wh cell with support for 65W fast charging. Meanwhile, the 14-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro carries a 63Wh battery and the 16-inch model gets a 76Wh battery. Both Galaxy Book Pro models also support 65W fast charging.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1800x2880 pixels
Processor Core i9
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
Weight 1.79 kg
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1800x2880 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.71 kg
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1800x2880 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.56 kg
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
