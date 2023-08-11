Technology News

Croma Independence Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Under ₹50,000

By Partner Content | Updated: 11 August 2023 17:13 IST
Croma Independence Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Under ₹50,000

Croma Independence Sale brings an exciting lineup of high-performance laptops for students and professionals. If you're looking for a new laptop under Rs. 50,000, we've handpicked some great options for you that are available with discounts and bundled offers during Croma Independence Sale this month. The sale will remain open until August 16, and you can grab these offers both online and at Croma stores all across the country. 

HP 15s laptop (15.6-inch)

HP 15s (FQ2717TU) laptop is down to Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 49,025) on Croma during the ongoing Independence Sale this month. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 8GB RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and runs Windows 11 Home out of the box. Croma is offering an instant discount worth Rs. 2,000 to ICICI Bank credit card users for normal transactions and a discount worth Rs. 2,500 on EMI transactions. 

Price: Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 49,025)

Asus Vivobook 15

If you're looking for a big-screen laptop on a budget, the Asus Vivobook 15 laptop is available at an attractive price of Rs. 35,990 (MRP Rs. 51,990) during Croma Independence Sale. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and runs Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021 out of the box. Croma is offering a 5 percent discount (up to Rs. 2,000) to AU Small Finance Bank credit card users. 

Price: Rs. 35,990 (MRP Rs. 51,990)

HP 15s (AMD Ryzen 5)

If you're in the market for a big-screen laptop for around Rs. 40,000, the HP 15s (EQ2144AU) laptop is down to Rs. 41,499 (MRP Rs. 60,958) during Croma Independence Sale. Croma is offering a no-cost EMI payment option for 24 months on HDFC Bank credit cards. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and runs Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2019 out of the box. HP 15s comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display and the graphics are powered by AMD Radeon. 

Price: Rs. 41,499 (MRP Rs. 60,958)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Another big-screen laptop on a budget is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, currently selling at Rs. 34,490 (MRP Rs. 54,490) during Croma Independence Sale. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 256GB SSD and runs Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021 out of the box. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display. AU Small Finance Bank credit card users can avail of another instant discount worth Rs. 2,000.

Price: Rs. 34,490 (MRP Rs. 54,490)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14-inch 

If you need something more compact, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14-inch laptop is available at Rs. 36,490 (MRP Rs. 62,190) during Croma Independence Sale. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and runs Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021 out of the box. The laptop comes with a 14-inch display running at full-HD native resolution. 

Price: Rs. 36,490 (MRP Rs. 62,190)

That's not all, Croma is also offering great discounts and bundled offers on a wide range of laptops across all price points. Walk into a Croma store nearby or simply log on to Croma.com for the best laptop deals this Independence Day. 
 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
