Celebrate Freedom with Croma Independence Sale: Unmissable Deals on Smartphones

By Partner Content | Updated: 11 August 2023 17:23 IST
Croma Independence Sale is now live with hundreds of great deals on smartphones, laptops, power banks, speakers, home appliances, and other electronics. The Independence Day special sale will remain open until August 16. If you're looking to buy a new smartphone, we've handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab on Croma during the ongoing Independence Sale. 

Croma is also offering a range of bundled offers in the form of exchange and payment offers apart from discounts. ICICI Bank credit card users can avail 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 750) on a minimum purchase of Rs. 10,000. AU Small Finance Bank credit card users can avail 5 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 750) on smartphones. 

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A13 (6GB, 128GB) is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 12,594 (MRP Rs. 20,990) during Croma Independence Sale this week. You can also exchange an old smartphone to receive an additional discount using Croma's easy exchange offer. Galaxy A13 comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display, and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 2100 octa-core SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and an 8-megapixel front camera. Galaxy A13 features an all-day battery life, thanks to a 5,000mAh battery. 

Price: Rs. 12,594 (MRP Rs. 20,990)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (8GB, 128GB) is selling at Rs. 24,599 (MRP Rs. 40,999) on Croma during the ongoing Independence Sale. You can opt for no-cost EMI payment options, and exchange offers, and can make the most of the available payment offers. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is powered by Samsung's Exynos 2100 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. There's a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Price: Rs. 24,599 (MRP Rs. 40,999)

Oppo F21s Pro 5G 

Oppo F21s Pro 5G (8GB, 128GB) is now available at Rs. 19,200 (MRP Rs. 37,000) during the ongoing Croma Independence Sale. Croma is offering a 10 percent instant discount (capped at Rs. 750) to ICICI Bank credit card users. The discount is also valid on EMI transactions for ICICI Bank credit card users. Oppo F21s Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone packs a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. 

Price: Rs. 19,200 (MRP Rs. 37,000)

Vivo T2 5G

If you're looking for a great smartphone under Rs. 20,000, the Vivo T2 5G is down to Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999) during Croma Independence Sale. You can also grab an additional Rs. 1,000 discount that will show up on the payment OTP page for ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit card users. In addition, you can avail the product exchange offer for an additional instant discount. Vivo T2 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 64-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. 

Price: Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999)


Redmi Note 12 5G

Another great option under Rs. 20,000 is the Redmi Note 12 5G. The smartphone is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) during Croma Independence Sale. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit card users can avail an additional Rs. 1,500 discount on the payment OTP page. Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel front camera. 

Price: Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

If you're looking for great smartphones this Independence Day, make sure you check out Croma Independence Sale. The discounts and deals are available both online on Croma.com as well as all Croma stores across the country. 

