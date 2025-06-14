Power Meets Affordability: Flipkart’s Best Gaming Laptop Deals for June 2025

Gamers and creators, rejoice. Flipkart's Laptop Gaming League sale, powered by Intel, is here . Their lineup of gaming laptops packs top-tier hardware, next-gen graphics, and compelling price drops across brands like ASUS, HP, Lenovo, Acer, Dell, Gigabyte, and Infinix. These laptops come packed with powerful processors, RTX graphics, and high refresh-rate displays, which are perfect for casual and competitive gamers alike. Customers will get up to a ₹15,000 discount using credit/debit card, 12 months of No Cost EMI, and up to ₹28,000 off by exchanging their old laptop.

Flipkart's Laptop Gaming League, will run between 12th and 18th June. Intel powers this event, and that's the best news for all gaming enthusiasts. Intel Core processors with Performance Hybrid Architecture deliver high performance for the most demanding games. Game, stream record without compromising on FPS,Here are the top gaming laptop deals you should not miss this month.

Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12500H | NVIDIA RTX 2050 | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | 16-inch Display

This 16-inch laptop is not just a productivity powerhouse but also brings serious gaming potential with the RTX 2050 GPU. It's designed for both work and play, combining everyday usability with NVIDIA's graphics for smooth gameplay, video editing, and media streaming. With a generous 16GB RAM and sleek, lightweight design, it's the perfect laptop for hybrid users who need both performance and portability.

MRP: ₹84,999

Event Price: ₹56,990

Offer Price: ₹54,490 (₹2,500 bank discount)

Bank Offer: ₹2,500 off + No Cost EMI + Exchange up to ₹28,000

Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H| NVIDIA RTX 2050 | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | Micro-Edge Display

The HP Victus excels in thermals and multitasking performance. It's perfect for daily use, casual gaming, and creative tasks, providing smooth gameplay on a micro-edge display. This laptop's clean design, paired with the RTX 2050 GPU, offers excellent value, making it an ideal pick for students and professionals alike.

MRP: ₹1,23,652

Event Price: ₹62,990

Offer Price: ₹59,990 (with Flipkart Axis Card or ₹2,000 standard bank offer)

Bank Offer: ₹2,000 bank discount or 5% off via Flipkart Axis

Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H | NVIDIA RTX 2050 | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | Slim Gaming Build

The Acer Aspire 7 offers a sleek design without compromising on performance. Equipped with an RTX 2050 GPU, this laptop handles gaming and productivity tasks like video editing, software development, and multitasking with ease. Its clean, professional look makes it an excellent choice for users who need powerful hardware in a compact form factor.

MRP: ₹75,142

Event Price: ₹54,990

Offer Price: ₹50,990 (₹2,000 bank discount)

Bank Offer: ₹2,000 bank discount or 5% off via Flipkart Axis

Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13450HX | NVIDIA RTX 3050 | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | High Airflow Cooling

This LOQ variant comes with an HX-series 13450 processor, offering desktop-grade performance in a mobile chassis. Combined with RTX 3050 graphics and a robust build, it's ideal for gamers, engineers, and coders alike.

MRP: ₹1,23,999

Event Price: ₹75,990

Offer Price: ₹71,990 (with ₹4,000 bank offer)

Bank Offer: ₹4,000 bank discount or 5% off via Flipkart Axis

Intel Core i5 13th Gen | NVIDIA RTX 3050 | 13450HX 16 GB RAM | 1 TB SSD | Thermal SmartShift System

The Dell G15 is a performance-first machine with HX chipset, RTX 3050 GPU, and massive 1TB SSD storage—perfect for game libraries and video projects. Its thermal profile and minimalist design make it a reliable all-rounder.

MRP: ₹1,08,999

Event Price: ₹74,990

Offer Price: ₹74,990

Bank Offer: 5% via Flipkart Axis Card + Exchange benefits

Intel Core i7 13th Gen | NVIDIA RTX 4060 16 GB RAM | 1 TB SSD | 165 Hz Display

Engineered for creators and serious gamers, the G6X features RTX 4060 GPU and a fast 165Hz display. It's built to handle AAA gaming, video rendering, and multitasking without compromise.

MRP: ₹93,021

Event Price: ₹84,990

Offer Price: ₹80,990 (₹4,000 bank discount)

Bank Offer: ₹4,000 off + No Cost EMI + Exchange

Intel Core i7 13th Gen | NVIDIA RTX 4060 | 1360HX 16 GB RAM | High-End Thermals | 165 Hz Display

The ROG G16 with the 1360HX processor is for gamers who demand desktop-grade performance. Paired with RTX 4060 graphics and a sharp display, this is ROG power at a discounted price.

MRP: ₹1,42,999

Event Price: ₹1,29,990

Offer Price: ₹1,24,990 (₹5,000 bank discount)

Bank Offer: ₹5,000 off + 6M No Cost EMI

Intel Core i7 12th Gen | NVIDIA RTX 4050 | 12650HX 12 GB RAM | 144 Hz Display | Budget Performer

For those seeking i7 performance and dedicated graphics under ₹70K, this LOQ Essential delivers. With 12650HX architecture and 144Hz panel, it balances price and punch well.

MRP: ₹87,499

Event Price: ₹70,990

Offer Price: ₹67,990 (₹3,000 bank discount)

Bank Offer: ₹3,000 bank discount or 5% off via Flipkart Axis

Intel Core i5 13th Gen | NVIDIA RTX 4050 16 GB RAM | 144 Hz Display | Gaming-Ready

An excellent value proposition, this HP Victus packs RTX 4050 graphics and a smooth 144Hz display. Great for fast-paced multiplayer gaming and multitasking on a budget.

MRP: ₹89,999

Event Price: ₹75,990

Offer Price: ₹70,990 (with ₹5,000 bank offer)

Bank Offer: ₹5,000 bank discount options

Intel Core i5 13th Gen | NVIDIA RTX 4050 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | Stylish and Lightweight

The Infinix GT Book brings serious specs in a slim form factor. With RTX 4050 graphics and 16GB RAM, it's built for creators, students, and aspiring gamers who want power without bulk.

MRP: ₹95,746

Event Price: ₹64,990

Offer Price: ₹64,990

Bank Offer: 5% off with Flipkart Axis Card

Why These Laptops Matter

From HX-powered gaming beasts to budget-friendly performance machines, these laptops offer:

Latest 12th and 13th Gen Intel processors

NVIDIA RTX 2050 to 4060 GPUs

HX architecture in select models for advanced gaming and productivity

144Hz and 165Hz displays for lag-free visuals

Massive SSD storage and up to 16GB RAM

Available Now on Flipkart

These are limited-time deals. Whether you're a gamer, student, or creator—this lineup is your chance to upgrade smartly. Head to Flipkart to grab these offers before they disappear.

