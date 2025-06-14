Apple's Mac Mini with M4 chip, the company's latest compact desktop computer equipped with its latest Apple Silicon processor, is now available at a discounted price in India. Customers can pick up the M4 Mac Mini at Rs. 49,999, when using an eligible credit card to complete their purchase. This discount effectively drops the price of the computer by nearly Rs. 10,000 from its launch price. The latest Mac Mini was launched with 16GB of RAM on the base model, which is an upgrade over the previous model that launched in 2023 with an M2 chip.

Apple Mac Mini With M4 Chip Price in India, Bank Card Discounts

The Mac Mini with M4 chip is currently priced at Rs. 53,990 on Amazon, which is lower than its launch price of Rs. 59,990 (it is still selling at the same price on Apple's website). Meanwhile, customers can also use an Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or Kotak Bank credit card to avail of a Rs. 4,000 instant discount, which brings the effective price of the computer to Rs. 49,999.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

The listing for the Mac Mini with M4 chip on Amazon doesn't specify whether this bank discount will be offered for a limited period. It's worth noting that the latest Mac Mini model can now be purchased via Amazon around the same price offered by Apple with its student discount (Rs. 49,990).

Apple Mac Mini With M4 Chip Specifications, Features

The Mac Mini with M4 chip was launched in India in October 2024 with the company's latest M4 chip. The company's 3nm processor has 10 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores with support for hardware accelerated ray tracing. It also has a 16-coere Neural Engine that enables support for on-device Apple Intelligence features. It simultaneously supports up to three external displays.

Unlike the company's 2023 Mac Mini model, the base model of the M4 Mac Mini is equipped with 16GB of RAM, and it is available in 24GB and 32GB configurations. It has 256GB of SSD storage, but customers can also purchase the device with 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage.

Connectivity options on the Mac Mini with M4 chip include W-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3 Type-C ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 127×127×49.7mm and weighs 0.67kg.

