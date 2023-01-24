Technology News

Croma’s Republic Day 2023 special sale is live with hundreds of deals and offers across various product categories.

Written by Devansh Dixit, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 January 2023 13:41 IST
Photo Credit: Croma (screenshot)

Croma's Republic Day special sale is live with hundreds of deals and offers

Highlights
  • Croma Republic Day 2023 special sale brings discounts up to 50 percent
  • ICICI Bank credit and debit card users can avail additional discount
  • We've handpicked the best tech deals available today

Are you in the market for a new smartphone or electronic device? Croma's online store is currently hosting a Republic Day sale on a wide range of products, including the latest smartphones and the most in-demand electronics. With discounts of up to 50 percent, now is the perfect time to upgrade your device, pick up a new tablet or a gaming laptop. In this article, we'll highlight some of the best deals available on Croma's Republic Day Sale 2023, so read on to find your new must-have device at a discounted price. We've handpicked some of the best tech deals you can grab today.

Croma ‘Constitution of Joy' Republic Day 2023 Sale: Best deals on mobile phones

Oppo A55 (Rs. 14,499)

If you are looking for an affordable smartphone, then the Oppo A55 should be in your cart. It is available on Croma's Republic Day sale at Rs. 14,499 (MRP Rs. 18,999). Oppo A55 is powered by a powerful processor and plenty of RAM, ensuring that you can multitask and run your apps smoothly. The 5000mAh battery with proprietary fast charging will keep you connected all day long. ICICI Bank's credit and debit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount during the sale.

Buy now at Rs. 14,499 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Samsung Galaxy A32 (Rs. 17,990)

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is being sold at Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 27,999) on Croma during the Republic Day Sale 2023. This mid-range smartphone is sure to turn heads with its design, and boasts a large 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, providing an immersive viewing experience for all your movies and games. The phone is also equipped with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup, for shooting portraits, landscapes, or macro shots.

Buy now at Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 27,999)

Redmi K50i 5G (Rs. 22,999)

Redmi K50i 5G is being sold at Rs. 22,999 (MRP: 31,999) on Croma during the Republic Day Sale 2023. Croma is also offering a 10 percent Instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card. Redmi K50i 5G offers a big battery with fast charging, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, and support for several 5G bands in India.

Buy now at Rs. 22,999 (MRP: 31,999)

Croma ‘Constitution of Joy' Republic Day 2023 Sale: Best deals on electronics

Apple iPad 9th Generation Wi-Fi (Rs. 27,900)

If you are looking for an entry-level Apple tablet, then iPad 9th Generation should be your choice. It is available at Rs. 27,900 (MRP Rs. 33,900) on Croma during the Republic Day Sale 2023. Croma is also offering Rs. 3,000 instant discount when you pay using an ICICI Bank credit card. This brings down the cost to Rs. 24,900. Apple iPad (9th Gen) is powered by an A13 Bionic Chip, and it is the ultimate tablet for all your needs. A complete package for multitasking, gaming, and consuming video content.

Buy now at Rs. 27,900 (MRP Rs. 33,900)

Dell Inspiron 3520 (Rs. 55,111)

This Dell laptop sports a 15.6-inch display. You can get on Croma during the Republic Day Sale 2023 at Rs. 55,111 (MRP Rs. 75,649). If you own ICICI Bank or Citi Bank credit and debit cards, this deal will be sweeter for you as you can avail more discounts up to 10 percent. HP Pavilion DV2053TU is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Buy now at Rs. 55,111 (MRP Rs. 75,649)

HP Victus 16-e0352AX (Rs. 58,990)

If you've always wanted to buy a good gaming laptop with a powerful AMD processor, now is the right time. HP Victus 16-e0352AX is being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 58,990 (MRP Rs. 76,116) on Croma right now. It is equipped with a 16.1-inch display, is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and is supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. Not only that but it is also equipped with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. If you own ICICI Bank or Citi Bank credit and debit cards, this deal will be sweeter for you as you can avail additional discounts of up to 10 percent.

Buy now at Rs. 58,990 (MRP Rs. 76,116)

Sansui 127 cm (50 inch) 4K Ultra HD LED Android TV (Rs. 24,990)

Who doesn't want an Ultra HD 4K LED TV at greatly discounted prices? Croma's Great Republic Day Sale 2023 has brought down the price of this Sansui TV, and you can get it at Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 56,790). Those who own an ICICI Bank or Citi Bank credit and debit card shall be able to avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. Sansui 127 cm (50 inch) 4K Ultra HD LED TV comes with a 20W speaker and Dolby Atmos. It is an Android TV, so you can install OTT apps and enjoy watching your favourite TV shows and movies. The picture quality will be perfect and surely blow your mind.

Buy now at Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 56,790)

Croma's Republic Day Sale 2023 comes with discounts on some of the latest smartphones and electronics, making it an ideal chance to upgrade your gear this year. This sale is the perfect opportunity to elevate your tech game and stand out. So take advantage of this chance, head over to Croma's Republic Day Sale 2023 and pick your favourites before the stock runs out!

