Sony has planned yet another promotional sale for the PS5 in India, promising a discount of Rs. 7,500. The offer is only applicable on the 4K Bluray-equipped disc version of the console, and goes live Thursday, August 24, at select online and brick-and-mortar retailers. The sale is slated to run for nine days, going into September 2, and will cut the price down to Rs. 47,490. The drop is exactly the same as the July sale, so in case you missed that one, now would be a good time to snag a PS5. While supply shortages are certainly not an issue anymore, we'd suggest being a little prepared since flocks of gamers coming together to buy the console (online) could cause server loads.

This marks the second time Sony has offered a discount for the current-gen console since its price hike in November 2022, where the aforementioned disc version's price went up by 10 percent. It is worth mentioning that neither the Digital version nor any game bundle variants are receiving any offer — unless a store decides to implement its own discount. As per a press release, when it comes to online retailers, the 15 percent discount will be live on Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Games the Shop, Reliance Digital, ShopatSC, Vijay Sales, and other ‘select retailers.' Meanwhile, industry insider Rishi Alwani speculated that sales targets for the PS5 in India could be lagging far behind, hence a second sale has been offered within a one-month period.

He also added that back-to-back promotional offers in close proximity have got nothing to do with making room for the long-rumoured PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro consoles. Earlier this month, a leaked video showed a slightly slimmer version of the console, sporting a new cover, dual USB Type-C ports in the front, and a bulge on the side for what's assumed to be space for a detachable disc drive. An Insider Gaming report from last year confirmed similar details about the newly revised console, which also lines up with Microsoft's claims during its court battle against the US FTC, in early July. The Xbox parent company believes that Sony has got a less-expensive PS5 Slim model planned for release — costing $399.99 (about Rs. 33,093) — later this year. For now, it's unclear what improvements the new console's bringing with it, though if the leaked video is anything to go by, calling it ‘Slim' is an exaggeration.

More recently, Sony began rolling out beta access to cloud streaming on the PS5, with select PS Plus Premium members being able to stream games at up to 4K resolution. Subscribers will be able to play a bunch of titles from the cloud without actually owning or downloading them on their console. For beta testing, players can choose between four main resolutions — 720p, 1080p, 1440p, and 2160p — and test a catalogue of 12 games, which includes God of War Ragnarök, Death Stranding, Demon's Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, and more.

