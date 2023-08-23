Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS5 to Receive Another Rs. 7,500 Discount From August 24 in India: All Details

PS5 to Receive Another Rs. 7,500 Discount From August 24 in India: All Details

The discount runs until September 2 at select online and offline retailers in India.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 August 2023 18:35 IST
PS5 to Receive Another Rs. 7,500 Discount From August 24 in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Aneesh Arora

PlayStation 5, and DualSense wireless controller

Highlights
  • The PS5 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 47,490
  • The sale is only available on PS5’s 4K Blu-ray-equipped disc version
  • This marks the second Sony-approved PS5 sale in a month

Sony has planned yet another promotional sale for the PS5 in India, promising a discount of Rs. 7,500. The offer is only applicable on the 4K Bluray-equipped disc version of the console, and goes live Thursday, August 24, at select online and brick-and-mortar retailers. The sale is slated to run for nine days, going into September 2, and will cut the price down to Rs. 47,490. The drop is exactly the same as the July sale, so in case you missed that one, now would be a good time to snag a PS5. While supply shortages are certainly not an issue anymore, we'd suggest being a little prepared since flocks of gamers coming together to buy the console (online) could cause server loads.

This marks the second time Sony has offered a discount for the current-gen console since its price hike in November 2022, where the aforementioned disc version's price went up by 10 percent. It is worth mentioning that neither the Digital version nor any game bundle variants are receiving any offer — unless a store decides to implement its own discount. As per a press release, when it comes to online retailers, the 15 percent discount will be live on Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Games the Shop, Reliance Digital, ShopatSC, Vijay Sales, and other ‘select retailers.' Meanwhile, industry insider Rishi Alwani speculated that sales targets for the PS5 in India could be lagging far behind, hence a second sale has been offered within a one-month period.

He also added that back-to-back promotional offers in close proximity have got nothing to do with making room for the long-rumoured PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro consoles. Earlier this month, a leaked video showed a slightly slimmer version of the console, sporting a new cover, dual USB Type-C ports in the front, and a bulge on the side for what's assumed to be space for a detachable disc drive. An Insider Gaming report from last year confirmed similar details about the newly revised console, which also lines up with Microsoft's claims during its court battle against the US FTC, in early July. The Xbox parent company believes that Sony has got a less-expensive PS5 Slim model planned for release — costing $399.99 (about Rs. 33,093) — later this year. For now, it's unclear what improvements the new console's bringing with it, though if the leaked video is anything to go by, calling it ‘Slim' is an exaggeration.

More recently, Sony began rolling out beta access to cloud streaming on the PS5, with select PS Plus Premium members being able to stream games at up to 4K resolution. Subscribers will be able to play a bunch of titles from the cloud without actually owning or downloading them on their console. For beta testing, players can choose between four main resolutions — 720p, 1080p, 1440p, and 2160p — and test a catalogue of 12 games, which includes God of War Ragnarök, Death Stranding, Demon's Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, and more.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No "Quick Resume", as on Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ps5, sony, playstation, playstation 5, ps5 sale india, ps5 sale date, ps5 price drop, ps5 discount, ps5 sale amazon, ps5 sale 2023 dates, ps5 sale price, amazon, flipkart, croma, reliance digital, sony centre, vijay sales, games the shop, ps5 slim, ps plus
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Web3 Telco World Mobile Launches Service in US, UK, Australia: Here’s What Its About

Related Stories

PS5 to Receive Another Rs. 7,500 Discount From August 24 in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Highlights - Soft Landing on Moon's South Pole a Success
  2. Chandrayaan-3 Set for Automatic Landing Sequence, Says ISRO
  3. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: See Price
  4. Infinix Zero 30 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  5. Honor 90 Price in India Leaked: Here’s How Much It Might Cost You
  6. iQoo Z7 Pro Will Be Equipped With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  7. Vivo V29e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India: Check Here
  8. Moto G84 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped, Could Get 120Hz Display
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Landing Countdown Begins: How to Watch Live Streaming
  10. Apple Smart Ring Spotted in Development via New Patent: How It Could Work
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: ISRO Scripts History as India Becomes First to Land on Lunar South Pole
  2. Redmi K60 Ultra Promised to Get 4 Years of Android Version Upgrades, Just as Samsung's Galaxy Smartphones
  3. WhatsApp Developing Shortcut to Quickly Send View-Once Images and Videos on Latest Beta: Report
  4. Facebook-Owner Meta Breaking European Data Privacy Rules in Norway, Regulator Says
  5. PS5 to Receive Another Rs. 7,500 Discount From August 24 in India: All Details
  6. Web3 Telco World Mobile Launches Service in US, UK, Australia: Here’s What Its About
  7. Xiaomi, With $10 Billion Investment Pledged, Wins China Approval to Make Electric Vehicles
  8. Redmi A2+ With 4GB RAM and 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Debut in India in September, Might Feature 120Hz Refresh Rate Display
  10. And Just Like That… Season 3 Renewed at Max Ahead of Season 2 Finale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.