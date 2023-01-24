Technology News
The global variant of the Oppo Find N2 Flip could feature similar specifications to the Chinese model.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 January 2023 14:10 IST
The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a large outer display

Highlights
  • The Oppo Find N2 Flip features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  • The foldable ahndset has a 3.26-inch external display
  • The Oppo Find N2 Flip offers an IPX4 rating

Oppo's Find N2 Flip clamshell foldable, which was announced alongside the bigger Find N2 in China, may finally see a global launch, as per the latest leak. While the Find N2 will remain exclusive to China, the smaller Find N2 Flip, according to a tipster, will be seeing a global launch as soon as February. The phone features a newer water drop hinge design which makes creasing less visible and also reduces stress on the inner folding display. It features a larger than usual external display, which should make it an ideal rival to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series.

According to tipster @snoopytech, the Oppo Find N2 Flip will be released in Europe and globally. The date of the release has not been confirmed but the source claims it will probably happen at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023 event (MWC 2023), which is scheduled to take place in February.

The tipster also shared more details about the global variant of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which seems to be very similar to the model announced in China. The processor also remains the same, which would be the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Going by the leaked photos, the phone appears identical in design as well, and will be available in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple finishes globally. According to the leaked details, it also has an IPX4 rating which makes it resistant to water splashes.

The inner foldable display is a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel that strangely offers Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display has a resolution of 2,520x1,080 pixels and screen refresh rate is set to a maximum of 120Hz, all laid out in a 21:9 screen aspect ratio. The outer display measures 3.26-inches and offers a 720x382 pixel resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, and is also covered with Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone seems to come in only one configuration, offering 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage which is not expandable. For communication, there's dual SIM with dual 5G standby, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery and supports 44W SuperVooc wired charging. As noticed in an earlier report there is no mention of wireless charging in the leaked spec sheet. The phone, when folded, is 16mm thick and weighs 191grams. The package includes a USB Type-A to Type-C cable, sim ejector tool, protective case and a charging adapter as well.

If the above information does turn out to be genuine and Oppo does end up launching the Find N2 Flip globally, it would be interesting to see a new contender in the foldables space, which for long has been dominated by Samsung devices. The Oppo Find N2 Flip should compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is also on sale in India. While Samsung's foldable already offers features like wireless charging and an IPX8 rating, it has been stuck with a tiny display that did not fare well in terms of usability in our review. Oppo, on the other hand, promises a much better experience with its external display, which it claims reduces the need to open up the vertical folding smartphone by 20 percent. What remains to be confirmed is whether Oppo's first clamshell foldable will make it to India.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications, Oppo Find N2 Flip launch, MWC 2023, 5G
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Croma ‘Constitution of Joy’ Republic Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Mobiles, Electronics
