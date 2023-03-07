Sony is gearing up for a PS5 restock this month, and it's a big one. The company confirmed that the next batch of pre-orders for the current-gen console is slated to go live on Friday, March 10, at 12pm. Pre-bookings are open across three options — the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition, the bulky 4K Blu-ray drive-equipped disc variant, and a God of War Ragnarök bundle. PS5 restocks in India have been frequent recently, with February seeing two pre-order batches, and brick-and-mortar stores also showing promise when it comes to stock.

Indeed, the price hike from November is still in effect, with the PS5 Digital Edition now costing Rs. 44,990, while the standard variant is listed at Rs. 54,990. Meanwhile, the God of War Ragnarök bundle is priced at Rs. 59,390, which includes a digital code for the acclaimed video game. Late last month, Santa Monica Studio's latest secured nine trophies at the 22nd Annual DICE Awards. A three-hour-long trial version of the game is also available to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium subscribers at no extra cost. If you don't own the game, the trial period should be enough to get a feel for the new mechanics. All progress and trophies get carried over to the full purchase, of course.

Back in January, at the CES 2023 event, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan had promised that gamers would have an “easier time” getting their hands on a PS5 since the pandemic era, which caused global chip and inventory supply shortages. Seeing the recent restocking and readily available units at stores, it seems his words hold true for the Indian market as well. For now, the pre-order banner and advertisements are up on the Sony Center website, Amazon India, GamestheShop, and e2z Store. Going by past restock events, the PS5s are expected to be up for pre-order on Croma, Flipkart, Gameloot, and Vijay Sales as well. As usual, be fully prepared to book your PS5 unit at 12pm, as these essentially function like a flash sale.

For now, the Sony Centre website lets you enter details to be notified when the PS5 pre-order goes live, while Gameloot has some pre-owned and repaired units for sale — all on a 1-month warranty. The former also continues with a warning for delays in their services, owing to curfews and lockdowns in select regions. No word on when these new PS5 pre-orders begin shipping, but once it starts, the units are expected to reach customers within 14 days.

Last month, Sony held a PlayStation State of Play event focused on Rocksteady Studios' new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and some PS VR2 games. Currently, there are no details from Sony India regarding a PS VR2 launch in the country. The company also showed off the new games coming to its PS Plus service in March, which include Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein.

