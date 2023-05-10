Technology News

Croma Mother’s Day 2023 Sale: Best Tech Gift Ideas for You

This Mother’s Day, gift something useful to your mother.

Written by Devansh Dixit, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 May 2023 17:58 IST
Croma Mother’s Day 2023 Sale: Best Tech Gift Ideas for You
Highlights
  • Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 14, 2023
  • We've handpicked some of the best tech gift ideas you can use
  • Croma is also offering discounts and bundled offers

Celebrate Mother's Day 2023 with a thoughtful tech gift your mom will truly appreciate. We've curated a list of amazing gadgets, from smartphones and smartwatches to hairstyling tools and sewing machines, tailored for moms with diverse interests. Our selection combines style and convenience to help you find the perfect gift. Plus, we've included irresistible discounts and offers to make these gifts even more appealing. Read on to discover our top picks and make this Mother's Day unforgettable by showing your mom how much she means to you.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB)

Help your mom stay in touch with loved ones and enjoy her favourite apps with the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. With a 6.6-inch display and a 50-megapixel quad camera, she can capture memories and share them with ease. Available now for just Rs. 22,990 (MRP Rs. 28,990), with an additional Rs. 2,000 instant discount for HDFC and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 22,990 (MRP Rs. 28,990)

Usha Allure DLX Electric Sewing Machine

If your mom has a love for sewing and embroidery, then get her the Usha Allure DLX Electric Sewing Machine. Featuring automatic needle threading, an LED sewing light, and a feed drop lever for embroidery, it's a practical and enjoyable gift. On sale for Rs. 14,418 (MRP Rs. 15,200), with a five percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,000 for IDFC Bank credit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 14,418 (MRP Rs. 15,200)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Smartwatch

Encourage your mom's health journey with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Smartwatch. Equipped with a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and 90 exercise modes, it's a stylish and functional companion. Get it for Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999), with instant discounts up to Rs. 5,000 on select bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

Buy now at Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Philips 3000 Series Corded Straightener

Make your mom's hairstyling routine easier with the Philips 3000 Series Corded Straightener. With SilkProtect Technology and two temperature settings, she can achieve salon-quality results at home. Available now for Rs. 2,795 (MRP Rs. 3,495), with a five percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,000 for IDFC Bank credit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 2,795 (MRP Rs. 3,495)

Redmi Note 12 5G (4GB RAM, 128GB)

Gift your mom the Redmi Note 12 5G for seamless communication and entertainment. The 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and 48-megapixel triple rear camera ensure stunning visuals and captures. On sale for Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999), with Rs. 1,250 instant discounts for HDFC and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Ambrane 2 Setting Hair Dryer

Make your mom's hair care routine a breeze with the Ambrane 2 Setting Hair Dryer. Perfect for quick drying and styling, this 1200-watt hair dryer is a practical and thoughtful gift. On sale for Rs. 499 (MRP Rs. 1,199), with a five percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,000 for IDFC Bank credit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 499 (MRP Rs. 1,199)

On Mother's Day, enjoy the time spent with your mom and the happiness of giving her a perfect tech gift from our list and Croma's sale. These presents show your thanks and love for everything she does. Let's celebrate the special connection between you and your mother.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Croma Offers, Mother's Day 2023
Google Pixel 7a Price, Early Bird Offer Revealed Ahead of Official Launch: Details

