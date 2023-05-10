Google Pixel 7a, successor to the Pixel 6a, will be launched tonight on May 10 at the Google I/O event. It has been already confirmed that the handset will launch in India on May 11. Ahead of the smartphone's official launch, the company has teased the price and an early bird offer for the Pixel 7a. The smartphone is expected to sport an improved display over its successor. Once launched in India, the phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Ahead of the phone's official launch in India on May 11, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared an official poster from Google, revealing the price range of the smartphone, along with the early bird offer. Gadgets360 has also confirmed the same on the official page of Flipkart. The poster reveals that Pixel 7a will launch in India at a starting price of Rs. 39,999. One can also avail it at an EMI of Rs. 3,333 per month. However, the price seems to be a part of an early bird offer that includes an HDFC bank card discount offer of Rs. 4,000 or an exchange offer of Rs. 4,000.

Previous leaks have suggested that the purported smartphone will be priced at SGD 749 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the global 128GB storage variant. Additionally, the Pixel 7a is tipped to launch in three colour options — Charcoal, Blue, and Snow.

A few days back, the promotional images of Pixel 7a were teased on Flipkart ahead of May 11 launch in India. It could be verified that the phone is similar to Pixel 7 series in terms of display. However, the company did not reveal any official information on the same.

As per a previous report revealing the key specifications of the smartphone, the Google Pixel 7a is likely to be powered by a Tensor G2 SoC. It will reportedly sport a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also expected to ship with a dual rear camera unit, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it could house a 13-megapixel front camera.

