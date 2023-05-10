Technology News

Google Pixel 7a Price, Early Bird Offer Revealed Ahead of Official Launch: Details

The Google Pixel 7a is tipped to launch in three colour options — Charcoal, Blue, and Snow.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 May 2023 17:28 IST
Google Pixel 7a Price, Early Bird Offer Revealed Ahead of Official Launch: Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @yabhishekhd

Google Pixel 7a is likely to be powered by a Tensor G2 SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7a is expected to sport a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ display
  • The smartphone could get a dual camera rear unit
  • Google I/O 2023 begins on May 10

Google Pixel 7a, successor to the Pixel 6a, will be launched tonight on May 10 at the Google I/O event. It has been already confirmed that the handset will launch in India on May 11. Ahead of the smartphone's official launch, the company has teased the price and an early bird offer for the Pixel 7a. The smartphone is expected to sport an improved display over its successor. Once launched in India, the phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Ahead of the phone's official launch in India on May 11, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared an official poster from Google, revealing the price range of the smartphone, along with the early bird offer. Gadgets360 has also confirmed the same on the official page of Flipkart. The poster reveals that Pixel 7a will launch in India at a starting price of Rs. 39,999. One can also avail it at an EMI of Rs. 3,333 per month. However, the price seems to be a part of an early bird offer that includes an HDFC bank card discount offer of Rs. 4,000 or an exchange offer of Rs. 4,000.

Previous leaks have suggested that the purported smartphone will be priced at SGD 749 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the global 128GB storage variant. Additionally, the Pixel 7a is tipped to launch in three colour options — Charcoal, Blue, and Snow.

A few days back, the promotional images of Pixel 7a were teased on Flipkart ahead of May 11 launch in India. It could be verified that the phone is similar to Pixel 7 series in terms of display. However, the company did not reveal any official information on the same.

As per a previous report revealing the key specifications of the smartphone, the Google Pixel 7a is likely to be powered by a Tensor G2 SoC. It will reportedly sport a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also expected to ship with a dual rear camera unit, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it could house a 13-megapixel front camera.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 7a, Google Pixel, Google I/O
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Google Expected to Unveil AI Services in Its Products at I/O Event to Answer Microsoft's Search Challenge

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7a Price, Early Bird Offer Revealed Ahead of Official Launch: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Fold Revealed Ahead of Google I/O in Unlisted Ad: Watch Here
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Come With the Thinnest Bezel Ever in a Smartphone
  3. Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Goes Official in India: See Price
  4. Poco F5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts Globally: All Details
  5. Google I/O 2023 Begins Today: How to Watch the Keynote, What to Expect
  6. Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  7. Google Pixel 7a Teased via Flipkart; Launch Date Confirmed: All Details
  8. Oppo F23 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date: Check Here
  9. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Deals on Smartphones on Last Day of Sale
  10. iPhone 16 Pro Series Could Feature Bigger Display Than iPhone 14 Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Price, Early Bird Offer Revealed Ahead of Official Launch: Details
  2. Google Expected to Unveil AI Services in Its Products at I/O Event to Answer Microsoft's Search Challenge
  3. Google Pixel Fold Design, Features Revealed Ahead of Google I/O in Unlisted Ad on YouTube: Details
  4. Realme 11 Series With Up to 200-Megapixel Cameras, MediaTek SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Sharp Aquos R8, Sharp Aquos R8 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
  6. Canada PM Trudeau Slams Meta for Threatening to Block News Access Over Online News Act
  7. Pedro Pascal to Reportedly Star in Weapons, New Horror Movie From Barbarian Director
  8. Vivo Y78 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Bitcoin-Based Ordinal NFTs Get New Trade Booth at Binance’s Marketplace: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.