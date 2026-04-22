All three devices target a similar price segment but prioritise performance, battery life, and imaging differently.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro has been launched in India as a premium mid-range smartphone with a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a large battery, and a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset. It competes with the OnePlus Nord 6, which launched earlier this month with a bigger battery and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and the Redmi Note 15 Pro+, which debuted in January with a 200-megapixel camera. All three devices target a similar price segment but prioritise performance, battery life, and imaging differently.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro: The Motorola Edge 70 Pro starts at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 41,999. It is available in Pantone Lilly White, Pantone Tea, and Pantone Titan colour options.
OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 is priced at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 41,999. It is offered in Fresh Mint, Pitch Black, and Quick Silver finishes.
Redmi Note 15 Pro+: The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ begins at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. It is available in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue colourways.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro: The handset features a 6.8-inch Super HD AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour, HDR10+ support, and up to 5,200 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UI and is promised three years of OS updates.
OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and is promised four OS updates and six years of security patches.
Redmi Note 15 Pro+: The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro: The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and 5W reverse charging.
OnePlus Nord 6: The phone runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. It houses a massive 9,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 27W reverse charging, and bypass charging support.
Redmi Note 15 Pro+: The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro: The phone features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an additional sensor. It includes a 50-megapixel front camera. It measures 162.7 x 75.6 x 6.99mm and weighs 183g.
OnePlus Nord 6: The handset offers a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It has a 32-megapixel front camera. It measures 162.5 x 77.5 x 8.5mm and weighs 217g.
Redmi Note 15 Pro+: The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It includes a 32-megapixel front camera. It measures 163.34 x 78.31 x 8.19mm and weighs around 207g.
The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is a strong choice if you want a slim design, high-brightness display, and balanced performance with clean software. The OnePlus Nord 6 stands out with its massive 9,000mAh battery, faster chipset, and longer software support. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is ideal for users focused on camera performance, thanks to its 200-megapixel sensor, along with fast 100W charging and solid overall specifications.
1. Which phone has the best display?
The Motorola Edge 70 Pro offers the brightest display, while the OnePlus Nord 6 delivers the highest refresh rate.
2. Which phone has the biggest battery?
The OnePlus Nord 6 leads with a 9,000mAh battery, larger than both rivals.
3. Which phone offers better performance?
The OnePlus Nord 6 delivers the best performance with its Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, followed by the Motorola Edge 70 Pro.
|
|
|Key Specs
|Display
|6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED
|6.78-inch
|6.83-inch
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|-
|Front Camera
|50-megapixel
|32-megapixel
|32-megapixel
|Rear Camera
|50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 + 50-megapixel Ultrawide
|50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
|200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
|RAM
|8GB, 12GB
|8GB
|8GB, 12GB
|Storage
|256GB
|256GB
|256GB, 512GB
|Battery Capacity
|6,500mAh Silicon-Carbon
|9000mAh
|6500mAh
|OS
|Android 16
|Android 16
|Android 15
|Resolution
|2772x1272 pixels
|1272x2272 pixels
|1280x2772 pixels
|GENERAL
|Brand
|Motorola
|OnePlus
|Xiaomi
|Model
|Edge 70 Pro
|Nord 6
|Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G
|Release date
|April 22, 2026
|April 7, 2026
|December 11, 2025
|Dimensions (mm)
|162.70 x 75.60 x 6.99
|162.50 x 77.50 x 8.50
|163.00 x 78.31 x 8.19
|Weight (g)
|190.00
|217.00
|207.10
|IP rating
|IP68+IP69
|IP69K
|IP68
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|6,500 Silicon-Carbon
|9000
|6500
|Removable battery
|No
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|90W Fast Charging
|80W Fast Charging
|100W Fast Charging
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|-
|Colours
|PANTONE Lily White (Marble Finish), PANTONE Tea (Satin Luxe Finish), PANTONE Titan (Tailored Fabric Finish)
|Fresh Mint, Holographic Quick Silver, Pitch Black
|-
|AI Enabled
|-
|Yes
|-
|Launched in India
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Wireless Charging Type
|-
|No
|-
|DISPLAY
|Refresh Rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|Screen size (inches)
|6.80
|6.78
|6.83
|Resolution
|2772x1272 pixels
|1272x2272 pixels
|1280x2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|-
|-
|Pixels per inch (PPI)
|450
|450
|447
|Resolution Standard
|-
|1.5K
|1.5K
|HARDWARE
|Processor
|Octa-core
|octa-core
|-
|Processor make
|MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|-
|RAM
|8GB, 12GB
|8GB
|8GB, 12GB
|Internal storage
|256GB
|256GB
|256GB, 512GB
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|-
|Expandable storage type
|-
|No
|-
|Dedicated microSD slot
|-
|No
|-
|CAMERA
|Rear camera
|50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 + 50-megapixel Ultrawide
|50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)
|200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
|No. of Rear Cameras
|2
|2
|2
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|-
|-
|Rear flash
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Front camera
|50-megapixel (f/1.9)
|32-megapixel (f/2.4)
|32-megapixel
|No. of Front Cameras
|1
|1
|1
|Pop-Up Camera
|No
|No
|-
|Front autofocus
|Yes
|-
|-
|Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)
|-
|Ultra Wide-Angle
|-
|SOFTWARE
|Operating system
|Android 16
|Android 16
|Android 15
|Skin
|HelloUI
|OxygenOS 16
|HyperOS 2
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
|-
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 5.40
|Yes, v 6.00
|Yes
|USB Type-C
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIMs
|2
|2
|-
|Active 4G on both SIM cards
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Wi-Fi 7
|-
|Yes
|-
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|-
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|5G
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|-
|5G
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|4G/ LTE
|-
|Yes
|-
|SENSORS
|Face unlock
|Yes
|-
|-
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
|-
|Yes
|-
|Ratings
|Overall NDTV Rating
|-
|Design Rating
|-
|Display Rating
|-
|Software Rating
|-
|Performance Rating
|-
|Battery Life Rating
|-
|Camera Rating
|-
|Value for Money Rating
|-
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