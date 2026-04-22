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  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

All three devices target a similar price segment but prioritise performance, battery life, and imaging differently.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 April 2026 18:34 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+

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Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro brings 144Hz AMOLED display
  • OnePlus Nord 6 features Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ offers a 200-megapixel main camera
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Motorola Edge 70 Pro has been launched in India as a premium mid-range smartphone with a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a large battery, and a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset. It competes with the OnePlus Nord 6, which launched earlier this month with a bigger battery and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and the Redmi Note 15 Pro+, which debuted in January with a 200-megapixel camera. All three devices target a similar price segment but prioritise performance, battery life, and imaging differently.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+: Price in India

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: The Motorola Edge 70 Pro starts at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 41,999. It is available in Pantone Lilly White, Pantone Tea, and Pantone Titan colour options.

OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 is priced at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 41,999. It is offered in Fresh Mint, Pitch Black, and Quick Silver finishes.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+: The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ begins at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. It is available in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+: Display, Software

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: The handset features a 6.8-inch Super HD AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour, HDR10+ support, and up to 5,200 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UI and is promised three years of OS updates.

OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and is promised four OS updates and six years of security patches.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+: The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+: Processor, Battery

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and 5W reverse charging.

OnePlus Nord 6: The phone runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. It houses a massive 9,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 27W reverse charging, and bypass charging support.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+: The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+: Cameras, Dimensions

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: The phone features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an additional sensor. It includes a 50-megapixel front camera. It measures 162.7 x 75.6 x 6.99mm and weighs 183g.

OnePlus Nord 6: The handset offers a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It has a 32-megapixel front camera. It measures 162.5 x 77.5 x 8.5mm and weighs 217g.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+: The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It includes a 32-megapixel front camera. It measures 163.34 x 78.31 x 8.19mm and weighs around 207g.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+: Which Should You Buy?

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is a strong choice if you want a slim design, high-brightness display, and balanced performance with clean software. The OnePlus Nord 6 stands out with its massive 9,000mAh battery, faster chipset, and longer software support. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is ideal for users focused on camera performance, thanks to its 200-megapixel sensor, along with fast 100W charging and solid overall specifications.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the best display?

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro offers the brightest display, while the OnePlus Nord 6 delivers the highest refresh rate.

2. Which phone has the biggest battery?

The OnePlus Nord 6 leads with a 9,000mAh battery, larger than both rivals.

3. Which phone offers better performance?

The OnePlus Nord 6 delivers the best performance with its Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, followed by the Motorola Edge 70 Pro.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G comparison
  Motorola Edge 70 Pro
Motorola Edge 70 Pro
OnePlus Nord 6
OnePlus Nord 6
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G
Key Specs
Display6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED6.78-inch6.83-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 8500 ExtremeQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4-
Front Camera50-megapixel 32-megapixel 32-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel  Sony LYTIA 710 + 50-megapixel Ultrawide50-megapixel + 8-megapixel 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB, 12GB8GB8GB, 12GB
Storage256GB256GB256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity6,500mAh Silicon-Carbon9000mAh6500mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 15
Resolution2772x1272 pixels1272x2272 pixels1280x2772 pixels
GENERAL
BrandMotorolaOnePlusXiaomi
ModelEdge 70 ProNord 6Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G
Release dateApril 22, 2026April 7, 2026December 11, 2025
Dimensions (mm)162.70 x 75.60 x 6.99162.50 x 77.50 x 8.50163.00 x 78.31 x 8.19
Weight (g)190.00217.00207.10
IP ratingIP68+IP69IP69KIP68
Battery capacity (mAh)6,500 Silicon-Carbon90006500
Removable batteryNoNo-
Fast charging90W Fast Charging80W Fast Charging100W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingNoNo-
ColoursPANTONE Lily White (Marble Finish), PANTONE Tea (Satin Luxe Finish), PANTONE Titan (Tailored Fabric Finish)Fresh Mint, Holographic Quick Silver, Pitch Black-
AI Enabled-Yes-
Launched in IndiaYesYesNo
Wireless Charging Type-No-
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate144 Hz165 Hz120 Hz
Screen size (inches)6.806.786.83
Resolution2772x1272 pixels1272x2272 pixels1280x2772 pixels
Aspect ratio19.9:9--
Pixels per inch (PPI)450450447
Resolution Standard-1.5K1.5K
HARDWARE
ProcessorOcta-coreocta-core-
Processor makeMediaTek Dimensity 8500 ExtremeQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4-
RAM8GB, 12GB8GB8GB, 12GB
Internal storage256GB256GB256GB, 512GB
Expandable storageNoNo-
Expandable storage type-No-
Dedicated microSD slot-No-
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel  Sony LYTIA 710 + 50-megapixel Ultrawide50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
No. of Rear Cameras222
Rear autofocusYes--
Rear flashYesYes-
Front camera50-megapixel (f/1.9)32-megapixel (f/2.4)32-megapixel
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNoNo-
Front autofocusYes--
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)-Ultra Wide-Angle-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 15
SkinHelloUIOxygenOS 16HyperOS 2
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax-
BluetoothYes, v 5.40Yes, v 6.00Yes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs22-
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes-
Wi-Fi 7-Yes-
NFCYesYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes-
5GYesYes-
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM-
5GYesYes-
4G/ LTE-Yes-
SENSORS
Face unlockYes--
Fingerprint sensorYesYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes-
Proximity sensorYesYes-
AccelerometerYesYes-
Ambient light sensorYesYes-
GyroscopeYesYes-
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor-Yes-
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
Comments

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Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, OnePlus Nord 6, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, Motorola, OnePlus, Redmi, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Price in India, OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus Price in India, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Features, OnePlus Nord 6 Features, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus Features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared
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