OnePlus Turbo 6X and OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro are confirmed to launch in China soon. As we wait for the launch event, OnePlus has posted new teasers on Weibo revealing the battery, chipset and display details of the duo. OnePlus has also opened pre-reservations for the lineup. The listing confirms the colour options, RAM and storage configurations of the upcoming OnePlus Turbo 6X and OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro. They are confirmed to come with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

OnePlus Turbo 6X Series Colourways, RAM and Storage Configurations Revealed

Both OnePlus China President Li Jie and OnePlus on Weibo announced that the OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro will feature an 8,000mAh battery and a Samsung display with 1.5K resolution. It is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Super edition chipset. It will have IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings.

The OnePlus Turbo 6X, on the other hand, is teased to come with a 7,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Super chipset. The standard model will have a 144Hz LCD panel with flicker-free eye-care certification. It will offer military-grade durability.

Both phones are confirmed to ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The OnePlus Turbo 6X lineup is confirmed to belong to the CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 22,000) price range in China.

Further, the company has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming OnePlus Turbo 6X series on its official website in China. The vanilla OnePlus Turbo 6X is listed in One in a Million, Starry Black, and Threading on Clouds (translated from Chinese) colours. The OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro is available in Black Prancing Horse and Heart's Desire Orange (translated from Chinese) shades.

The duo are confirmed to be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options.

Earlier this week, Li Jie confirmed that the OnePlus Turbo 6X series will launch in China before June 18. The OnePlus Turbo 6X is rumoured to sport a 6.72-inch panel and a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It could include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to support 45W wired fast charging.

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