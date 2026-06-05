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Xiaomi Pad 8 Price Hiked in India: Here’s How Much It Costs Now

Xiaomi Pad 8 runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 June 2026 17:14 IST
Xiaomi Pad 8 Price Hiked in India: Here’s How Much It Costs Now

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 8 has a 11.2-inch 3.2K display with up to 144Hz refresh rate

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 8 has received a Rs. 2,000 price hike in India
  • It has a 13-megapixel rear camera
  • Xiaomi Pad 8 features a 9,200mAh battery
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Xiaomi has silently raised the price of the Xiaomi Pad 8 in India. The tablet, which was launched in March this year, appears to have received a Rs. 2,000 price hike across all RAM and storage variants. The Xiaomi Pad 8 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and has a 11.2-inch 3.2K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is available in two RAM and storage options in the country and carries a 9,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Xiaomi Pad 8 has a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Revised Price in India

As a result of the latest revision, the Xiaomi Pad 8 is now available at Rs. 35,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, marking a Rs. 2,000 increase from its launch price of Rs. 33,999. The top-end 12GB + 256GB model is now priced at Rs. 38,999, compared to the launch price of Rs. 36,999. This variant bundled with Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro now costs Rs. 43,999, instead of Rs. 41,999

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Similarly, the Nano Texture display variant of the Xiaomi Pad 8 with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs. 40,999, up from the launch price of Rs. 38,999. The same model bundled with the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro now costs Rs. 45,999, up from Rs. 43,999.

The revised pricing is now reflected on the Xiaomi India website. Rising component costs and global shortages of chips are likely to be the reasons for the price change. Last month, companies like OnePlus, Poco, and Lava increased the prices of their mid-range smartphones in India.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 8 runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and features an 11.2-inch 3.2K display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The standard model has a normal glossy display, while the Nano Texture version offers anti-glare and anti-reflective features.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with an Adreno 825 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR5T RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It carries a quad speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 features a 9,200mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It supports inputs through the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro and can be paired with keyboard accessories to get a laptop-like experience. This stylus offers over 16,000 levels of pressure sensitivity.

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Xiaomi Pad 8

Xiaomi Pad 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display
  • Sleek design
  • Stable performance
  • Impressive battery life
  • Good sound output with quad speakers
  • Bad
  • Cameras are subpar
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Still needs some app-level optimisations
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 8 review
Display 11.20-inch
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9200mAh
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Further reading: Xiaomi Pad 8, Xiaomi Pad 8 Price in India, Xiaomi Pad 8 Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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